One of my favorite stress busters, besides watching a World War II movie or reading an old-fashioned horror story, is to get out into the woods and I mean walking into the woods until you can’t see signs of civilization anymore.
Last weekend, I went out to Glenwood Park, marked my position so I could backtrack, and went into the woods. I had a compass with me just in case.
Now, I wouldn’t recommend going on an unfamiliar trail through a place like a state park because the odds of getting lost are much greater, but I felt confident doing this at Glenwood because I’d encounter civilization pretty quickly no matter what direction I took.
Hiking offers some peace away from traffic, ringing telephones and being bombarded by more than a thousand messages a day.
The loudest sound I heard was a deer snorting out a warning when it saw me. I didn’t think I looked that threatening.
I’ve hiked Glenwood Park, Pinnacle Rock State Park and a trail at Camp Creek State Park. All of those hikes have been enjoyable. I come back sweaty, scratched up, muddy and itchy, but with the feeling that some hours were well spent.
Someday soon, there will be a chance to enjoy even more hours of hiking.
County Commissioner Bill Archer told me about plans to create a non-motorized trail along an old Norfolk Southern Railroad line between the Coopers area near Bramwell and the community of Rock, a stretch of about 10 miles.
Bill and Litter Control Officer Josh Parks showed me some pictures of the future trail’s route.
It has railroad bridges and a tunnel. Bridges will need work and the tunnel, which has shale falls, will need work, but I like the concept.
I really want to check out that tunnel.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are great, but that system isn’t designed for folks who want the slower pace of hiking, riding bicycles or even a horse.
I’ve enjoyed my ATV excursions, but I still prefer a hiking stick, a small backpack with some food and tools, a canteen and a map. Most of my excursions have been in sunny weather, but I don’t mind a good rain shower or even snow. Rougher weather adds a bit of adventure to a trek.
Some of my favorite adventure stories involve long hikes. Sometimes the landscape around here strikes me as good scenery for “The Lord of the Rings” movies or some other fantasy epic.
I know filmmaker Peter Jackson used the mountains in New Zealand for the Misty Mountains of Middle Earth, but I’ve always thought the Appalachian Mountains fit my idea of that fantasy mountain range better.
They’re certainly misty most mornings, and the rugged terrain and caves would give any fantasy heroes some real challenges. The region’s earliest inhabitants could testify to that.
I think this new trail between Coopers and Rock will be a challenge.
More than 10 miles could be too long for my joints, but I’ll still want to explore the area. Bill told me that they couldn’t get through the route even with a machete, but that tells me that the scenery will be good once the trail is finished. Hikers will get an idea what it’s like to be up in the mountains.
Years ago, I toyed with hiking along the ridge of East River Mountain, but I dropped that idea when I heard the words “record-sized timber rattlers” and saw that I’d be in bad shape if I had an accident up there.
This new trail, dubbed a Rails to Trails project, will give local hiking enthusiasts, causal strollers and out-of-state visitors another way to enjoy the area’s unique beauty. I’m looking forward to setting out and exploring this new route. Since it’s so long, I’ll probably explore it from both ends rather than hike the entire length all at once.
Maybe I should get a bicycle.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
