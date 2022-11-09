Depending upon one’s political leanings, the morning after a big election can either be a calming experience or a worrisome start to the day.
Either the candidate (or candidates) you supported won or loss. Or, in the more likely scenario nowadays, votes are still being counted and the race has not yet been called.
Yes, it is the morning after the big midterm election. I’m tired and operating solely on caffeine. By the time the day is over, I will probably have consumed three or four cups of coffee.
Most of us in the newsroom worked late last night, crunching numbers, predicting the winners of local races, writing election stories and updating the newspaper’s website and social media accounts with the latest results. All the while we also monitored the big national race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
When we finally got home, most of us stayed up a bit longer watching additional national results roll in.
So sleep was elusive.
Oh, and we also consumed a lot of pizza. Not exactly a healthy thing to do, but a necessary continuation of an election night newsroom tradition.
So who won? As of this writing (this column obviously was penned a few hours earlier) I can’t tell you. But if you turn to page A-1 of the newspaper right now, I hope you will find the answer to the aforementioned question.
All I can say is that I’m tired, and a little bit grouchy this morning. I hope it is over. I hope they aren’t still counting ballots in some, or multiple, battleground states. But in all likelihood that is probably occurring.
While all of our voting is done for now, most of the challenges we faced before Nov. 8 will still be with us on Nov. 9.
Chief among those is runaway inflation.
Simply put the price of everything is increasing. It’s horrible.
Red wave. Blue wave. It doesn’t matter. Prices on most items will still remain exorbitantly high for the foreseeable future. Things could get worse before they get better.
Gas prices also will likely continue to climb. The Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no signs of ending — despite repeated predictions by many so-called experts that the war was going to end months ago. We are still waiting on Putin to take that so-called “exit ramp.” It hasn’t happened yet.
The country also will still likely remain deeply divided for the time being. So much has happened over the past two years and 11 months that it is hard for many to put their political differences aside.
COVID, and its many different variants, also will probably linger on, ensuring a continuation of the pandemic, endemic or whatever you now want to call it well into the winter of 2023 if not longer.
I hope everyone voted yesterday. If you didn’t — shame on you.
Sadly, many who didn’t vote will take to social media once again today to criticize those who did actually vote.
Online trolls, too, are apparently here to stay.
I hope I’m wrong. I hope prices will start coming down. I hope our country can become united once again. I hope the pandemic is over once and for all. I hope we will start seeing some more sensible policies and politics coming out of Washington. And most of all, I hope to see a resurrection of common sense in America. Because common sense has seemingly been missing ever since the dawn of 2020.
Sadly, it is unlikely that any of the above aspirations will become reality again anytime soon.
If I had to guess, expect another two years of a deep political divide in the nation.
More fighting. More of the blue states versus the red states and the right versus the left.
After all, we will have another presidential election in 2024.
So it’s never too early for the campaigning to begin.
That is — of course — assuming we know who won last night and which political party controls which political chamber.
Gosh, please don’t tell me they are still counting votes this morning.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
