Now that it is Feb. 1, those of us who dislike winter weather can take comfort in knowing that the season is slowly winding down.
So it seems like a good time to talk about the weather.
Although we are getting closer toward spring, it is important to remember that the cold and snow is far from over. And the next five or six weeks can still be difficult.
As long-time area residents already know, February and even March can be active weather months here in the mountains.
As an example, a legendary blizzard that dumped more than two feet of heavy and blowing snow on the region occurred in March of 1993.
The exact date of that monster snowstorm was Saturday, March 13, 1993.
I still have memories of that crippling blizzard, including where I was when it hit and how difficult it was to dig out of more than 2 feet of heavy snow.
I remember my little vehicle at the time being completely buried under snow.
I also remember the electricity eventually going off. So there we were stranded inside without electricity and more than two feet of snow outside.
And the snow was so deep we hardly could even open the door to the outside front porch.
What followed was a lot of digging out, and days of snow shoveling.
The region has seen plenty of snowstorms since that time, but nothing to date has compared to the great blizzard of 1993.
Another monster storm of recent memory began on Dec. 18, 2009, and subsequently set the stage for what would be our first, and to date last, snowmageddon season.
The term “snowmageddon” was coined by former President Barack Obama, but was aptly appropriate for the time. Here in the mountains, once a wet, heavy snow, from that monster storm brought traffic to a standstill, it basically ended up snowing every day afterwards — all the way into the second week of March. It was a winter for the record books, particularly here in Bluefield.
Road crews across the region worked around the clock for more than three months fighting what was essentially a losing battle against Old Man Winter. Residents were forced to shovel and dig their driveways out on an almost daily basis. And school systems across the region lost dozens of school days and hundreds of instructional hours thanks to the snowmageddon.
When the end of that challenging season finally arrived, Bluefield had set a new modern-day record for 80 plus inches of snow in a single season.
•••
Another reason to spend a few minutes in this space talking about the weather this morning is the fact that Groundhog Day 2023 is upon us.
Locally, Concord Charlie will render his verdict Thursday morning on whether or not we can expect another six more weeks of winter, or an early arrival of spring.
Punxsutawney Phi, and other famous groundhogs, also will deliver similar predictions Thursday morning.
A year or so ago, I had two groundhogs roaming around near my house, but I haven’t seen them in a while.
The fact that the groundhogs are keeping their distance away from the house may have something to do with the cat, who is fat and rather large in size. He’s also somewhat mean. So maybe he chased the groundhogs off?
For now, I do not know what Concord Charlie (or Punxsutawney Phil for that matter) will say Thursday morning. My guess, at least for Charlie, is that he will predict an early arrival of spring. Punxsutawney Phil, however, is likely to predict another six weeks of winter. Rarely are all of the groundhogs on the same page with their weather predictions.
But the good news is regardless of what the groundhogs say, we do know that spring is now getting closer.
There is still plenty of time for more cold and snow, but we can now see light at the end of the winter tunnel.
It should also be noted that January was slightly warmer than normal this year with the region seeing more rain than snow to date. I would have no problem with seeing that trend continue into February.
Soon we will begin planting seeds — indoors for now and outdoors later — in anticipation of the arrival of warmer and brighter days ahead.
That is certainly something to be excited about.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
