While social media is a great tool for communications and keeping up with our neighbors, friends and current events, there are certainly a number of downsides to it as well.
Now, I will admit that I’m multi-tasking at this moment, so you may sense some of my frustration in the printed words of this column.
You see, as I’m typing this column, I’m also fighting with Facebook. At the time of this writing, yet another train has derailed, this time near Hinton in Summers County. So the latest derailment isn’t that far away from Mercer County.
Earlier this morning, we didn’t have photographs of the train derailment — as it had just occurred. So I had to use, at least temporarily, a file photograph of Hinton to go with the online story for our website. The plan was to switch out the file photo with the derailment photos, once I had photographs of the actual train crash.
Well now I do, and Facebook is refusing to cooperate.
The new photograph of the derailment is already on our website. It has been up for a good 10 minutes or so now, but Facebook refuses to display the train derailment photo for some reason. Instead, the only thing still showing on our Facebook page is the file photo of Hinton from earlier this morning. This despite the fact that the file photograph of Hinton has been deleted from the story in question.
So I delete the Facebook post and try again. Same result. No derailment photo. Just a photo of Hinton.
So I delete and repost again.
I chalk it all up to some type of annoying Facebook glitch.
Someone out there who is reading this column right now may have a better explanation. Or you may simply choose to just criticize me, as you often do. That’s fine. I’m just glad you are reading.
Now let me get back to multi-tasking, and the column at hand.
I recall typing something earlier about the drawbacks to social media.
Well let me start by saying that some people tend to be really negative on social media, and Facebook in particular. Even happy stories, or good news stories as we call them here in the newsroom, will sometimes produce a negative response online.
I often wonder what people did before social media even existed. And before Facebook and the rise of the Metaverse, which are technically one and the same I suppose.
Actually, I remember what we did. We picked up the phone, a landline back in the old days, and would call someone to complain or gripe about something we didn’t like. Sometimes we would even write a letter, or send a card through the mail.
Now we don’t have to do that anymore. Instead of a long phone conversation, we can simply express our frustration on social media, or through text messaging.
There are many young people out there today who grew up with social media. They don’t know what a landline phone is and have probably written few letters with pen and paper. Most communicate through text messaging or social media, as opposed to an actual telephone conversation.
I did not grow up with social media. I grew up with Pac-Man. So forgive me if I sometimes feel a little frustrated when it comes to all things social media.
Back to multi-taking. Finally the train derailment photograph is showing on the newspaper’s Facebook page. That certainly took long enough.
So far no one has posted any thing negative in response to the train derailment story. So I take that as a hopeful sign.
I would like to think it is all a generational thing.
But folks of all ages are on social media, not just the younger generation.
In fact, I’ve had several young people to tell me that Facebook is just for old people. Does that mean the Metaverse isn’t cool? I guess so.
Apparently TikTok is all the rage now for the younger generation.
It’s all a lot to keep up with. Can you play Pac-Man or Donkey Kong on TikTok? If so, I might be willing to give it a try. Otherwise I will probably pass on the whole TikTok thing for now.
Gosh. Life was so much simpler when we all communicated with each other on our old landline telephones. Wasn’t it?
Well things might be simpler now too, but only if Facebook will cooperate.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.