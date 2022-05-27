One of my favorite warm weather things to do has always been camping out by a lake or river.
In my youth, that usually meant on New River or Indian Creek,
I didn’t have a father to take me on fishing and camping trips and Aunt Ebb worked and often could not go, so a few of us would get together and ask someone to drop us off on the banks of the New River near Glen Lyn.
After finding an empty camping spot, which meant one large enough to accommodate us among the dirt, weeds and rocks, we would set up shop, sometimes for a week at a time.
But equipment was sparse.
We had no tents, so we usually borrowed from a friend or relative a large piece of canvas we could use for a lean-to to protect us from the almost inevitable summer thunderstorms.
Of course, we had no sleeping bags, just old quilts.
Coolers could usually not be found. Only a couple of grocery bags maybe full of loaves of bread and potted meat, vienna sausage, pork and beans — those were cheap and good. As many RC Colas and Double Colas we could round up found their way into a bag as well.
We often would grab some onions and potatoes and an old skillet too, hoping of course, to be able to catch some fish to throw in it.
I always found some tomatoes to take too. Nothing like a fresh-from-the garden tomato sandwich, as anyone from the country will tell you.
No grill, but cooking over an open fire is better than a grill anyway as far as how the food tastes.
Other than our fishing poles, bait and tackles box, which included a knife and matches, and maybe a flashlight or two, that was about it.
I don’t even remember taking a change of clothes. After all, a quick dip in the water was a bath for body and clothing.
We had no electronic devices, of course. No cell phones, video games, iPads or even a watch. No need to keep up with the time. We slept when we were sleepy and then ate when we were hungry.
Otherwise, our days were full of fishing, exploring the area, jumping into the water and sitting around the campfire telling stories and laughing.
On one trip, we were about out of food and expecting to be resupplied by a cousin who was supposed to come down, but he didn’t show up. We finally, we decided we would just have to walk out of there to a store in Glen Lyn and get something, anything.
When we finally arrived, bottles of RC Colas and some peanuts went fast. We had barely enough money left to buy two loaves of bread and several cans of potted meat, as well a couple of big tomatoes.
When we finally got back to the campsite I alone ate 8 potted meat and tomato sandwiches. Yes, 8. It was one of the best meals I have ever had in my life.
We were happy, and right after we ate, my cousin finally showed up.
And all that week we didn’t need the canvas at all, sleeping outside every night, on the hard ground, with not a worry in the world.
Jump ahead about 30 years when I am taking my own kids on a weekend camping trip.
As I loaded the back of my pickup truck with camping and fishing gear and supplies, I was amazed at how full it was.
Seriously?! That much “stuff” for a two-night camping trip with my two teenagers on a lake? How can that be? But it was.
Grill, tents, sleeping bags, bad pads, tables, chairs, a canopy, coolers full of food and drinks…Holy cow! We looked like the Beverly Hillbillies moving to California.
Just when I though I had thought of everything we would need something else popped up.
Of course, the kids had their cell phones.
When I think about it, though, even with all the extra creature comforts and cell phones, the result was generally the same on those camping trips as it was with mine when I was a teen.
We had a great time enjoying fishing, hiking, cooking and eating, swimming and generally just talking and enjoying the outdoors.
That’s what it is all about.
Although I don’t remember taking any potted meat along on those camping trips with my kids, I am sure they would have eaten it. Well, maybe.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
