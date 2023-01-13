Some people on occasion referred to my Aunt Ebb as “nasty nice.”
That may sound like an insult, but it’s really not.
Not sure if people use the expression anymore and I have not heard it for years, probably because it has been replaced by a more appropriate term that we had never heard of years ago.
“Nasty nice” was a way to describe somebody as being OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), a person who is so neat and orderly that it may be difficult to be around them for a long visit and almost impossible to live with, unless you are the same.
The effects of the orderliness on others can become a bit nasty.
In Aunt Ebb’s case, it was true her house and vehicles were always, and I mean always, almost spotlessly clean and neat with everything in its place.
And, yes, it is true that when I would spend the night with her, I was always careful not to make a mess or misplace anything at all.
She also had a tendency to turn off the hot water heater until a shower was needed or a few dishes needed washing. Well, the dish-washing was rare because she usually ate with relatives by timing her visits perfectly and she had absolutely no interest in cooking.
Her house trailer, which she preferred for many years because they are smaller and easier to keep neat, was also sparsely furnished because, well, she didn’t need much furniture.
Her car and pickup truck were almost always clean inside and out.
“I can’t stand a mess,” I heard her say often.
In fact, one controversy erupted over an incident when Aunt Ebb reportedly used a cuss word because somebody tracked mud into her Volkswagen van, which she was really proud of.
Keep in mind, many in that generation of people in this area who were regular church-goers did not use profanity or foul language. I never heard any of them in my family say a “bad” word when I was growing up. Not once.
And I certainly caught the business end of a switch if a naughty word slipped out, which happened more times than I like to remember.
I think Aunt Ebb probably did say something, because every time the subject came up she became quiet and did look rather guilty.
She wore her heart on her sleeve and I don’t think was even capable of telling a lie.
But as far as I was concerned, it made no difference. I didn’t really care that she was “nasty nice” either.
That being said, I was always a bit nervous when I would do chores for, or with, her.
Aunt Ebb was also very orderly and efficient in her chore duties as well, wanting me to take them as seriously as she did.
Well, that was a struggle for me because I was a daydreamer and also clumsy, which she, mercifully,. mostly overlooked.
As an example, When I stayed with her and grandma in the winter one of my chores was to empty the ashes from the wood stove.
On one snowy day she asked me to empty the coal bucket full of ashes into the ruts of packed snow on the road beside the house because it helped with traction.
Well, I dumped the ashes into a rut all right, but did it in such an awkward manner that much of ashes covered by feet.
I looked back at the front porch hoping no one saw me, but there stood Aunt Ebb.
She just shook her head and walked back inside, leaving me to deal with my own humiliation.
When I got older and a bit smarter I realized that being nasty nice can actually a good thing because it carried over to her work and the way she lived her life. She tried to do everything in an orderly, solid way, from placing an old car seat neatly on her front porch for tobacco-chewing comfort to building a shed. Aunt Ebb did it right.
Maybe that is why she liked my brother more than me. He was, and is, a lot like her.
When I nail two 2 by 4s together I use just a couple of nails, thinking, oh well, that will do. He will come along behind me and slam in four more.
We are like yin and yang.
But, by gosh, if he or Aunt Ebb built something you knew an earthquake couldn’t take it down.
If I built it, well, I wouldn’t get very far before I called them.
I guess the point of all of this is that we should just accept people the way they are and try to overlook the “nasty” and focus on the “nice.”
Besides, the world would not work if we were all alike.
And it would sure be boring.
