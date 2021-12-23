In an age of aggressive politics and business, there are times when it looks like nobody cares about what happens to other people. It’s disheartening, but then something happens that shows there’s still good in the world. This something can be an act of kindness just for its own sake.
Acts of kindness started appearing in Tazewell County as handcrafted Christmas trees. Somebody has been making wooden trees complete with a star on top and leaving them in the yards of people who could use a sign that there’s still good in the world.
Whoever is making these trees and delivering them is doing it with all the secrecy and stealth of Santa Claus; in fact, some recipients have dubbed this mysterious person or persons the Christmas Tree Santa. Just like Santa, this person or persons doesn’t look for recognition. Santa Claus goes around the world delivering toys with no expectation of thanks beyond a note or some milk and cookies, and so do the mysterious person or person setting up these trees.
Christmas is a time that reminds us that it’s good to perform random acts of kindness. These acts can be as simple as making a donation to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Community Christmas Tree or taking time to drop a dollar or some change into a Salvation Army red kettle. Acts of kindness including things the Bluefield Rotary Club taking time to wrap Christmas presents for free or athletes at Bluefield High School carrying packages for people.
Sometimes these acts of kindness are spontaneous. I understand an elderly lady looking for Christmas lights stopped at Walmart’s Garden Center while people receiving Community Christmas Tree vouchers and shopping for children were there. One lady stepped from the line of people waiting for vouchers to help her.
And there are times when people who are looking to relax suddenly find themselves lending a hand when somebody’s in trouble. This sort of situation happened last November when a hound named Daisy got trapped under a boulder while she was chasing an animal at Glenwood Park. Her twin and best friend, Sadie, ran to a hiking trail and convinced some people to follow her. Soon animal control officers and some people who didn’t expect to become part of a rescue operation were working to free Daisy. They selflessly gave up their time to help save a dog in distress.
There are too many acts of kindness like these to describe them all, but they were all done with no expectation of reward. They were done just to do them. Sometimes the kind act is some words of comfort. Like many others, I’ve seen the harshness and criticism fired off too often on social media platforms, but I’ve also seen them used to offer comfort or rally support for people in trouble. Not everybody on the internet is a “troll” looking to stir up negativity.
Christmas and holidays like Thanksgiving are times when we’re moved to help strangers who are having a hard time, and many are having a more difficult time than usual thanks to the COVID pandemic. I know they appreciate the people who donated money to toy and food drives and volunteer for programs helping the needy.
Knowing somebody cares is a morale booster all by itself. One woman who received a tree from Christmas Tree Santa said that one act of kindness from a stranger restored her faith in humanity.
Hopefully, these acts of kindness will keep happening when Christmas is over and we head into a new year. Every start of a new year brings hope for better times with it, and there’s the hope that spreading kindness will continue throughout 2022.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.