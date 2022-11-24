Today is the day for turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and family get togethers. It’s Thanksgiving Day.
Hopefully, the weather is cooperating and the journeys to and from our destinations are going smoothly.
Weather can’t be controlled, but driving habits are totally in our hands. Law enforcement will be out on the highways watching for speeding, distracted driving and DUI, so it’s a good time to stay careful and make sure we get to our destinations without injuries or tickets.
I normally spend Thanksgiving with my mom and — I’m thankful for this fact — I can get to and from her home without too much trouble.
More than a quarter of all Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and I’m not eager to drive on a really busy highway.
I’m always thankful for a safe trip to and from mom’s house, and I’m even more thankful when friends and family have safe journeys, too.
Once I reach my destination, it’s time to relax and wait for dinner.
Mom usually orders Thanksgiving dinner from a local restaurant and I usually go pick it up.
The dinner comes with stuffing, and mom beefs it up by adding more celery and some oysters.
It comes with green beans as well as gravy, but I have to skip the mashed potatoes even though I love them; too many carbs that turn right into sugar. I focus more on the stuffing.
Another favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner is the turkey, of course.
The turkey we get is thin cut, so it’s perfect for sandwiches later.
I never like seeing food go to waste.
The dinner comes with a pumpkin pie, but it’s full of sugar so I take it to the office and let somebody else have it.
Mom makes a sugar free chocolate pie and my Aunt Shirley cuts back on the sugar when she makes pumpkin pie.
And, of course, I end up taking a lot of that Thanksgiving dinner home with me since mom swears she’ll never eat it all. It’s a good thing I like turkey and gravy.
I just wish that Thanksgiving fell on a Friday or a Monday. Celebrating it on Thursday makes travel planning awkward if you have to be back at work Friday.
I know a lot of people take Friday off and turn Thanksgiving into a four-day weekend, but that’s often not an option in the news business.
On those rare occasions when I do get the Friday after Thanksgiving off, I stay home and definitely avoid the mad Black Friday shopping. My sister, Karen, often tackles the Black Friday mob, but she does more of her Christmas shopping early now.
Yes, the Christmas shopping season officially kicks off Friday, but I hope to get all my shopping done before the that frantic last dash the week before Christmas. The logistics of planning for Christmas gift shopping and travel gets started as soon as the turkey dinner’s finished, if not sooner.
Like I said previously, I start Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
I already have some gifts set aside and hopefully I’ll have some more by Thanksgiving Day.
If anybody in my family is reading this, sorry.
I’m not saying anything about what I’ve bought.
I enjoy the holidays when I get past all the planning and the travel.
The results are always worth all the effort. I spend time with loved ones and make those memories that last a lifetime. The adventures I have while shopping and making those long trips to and from my destinations often create memories that last a lifetime, too.
Sitting with family and friends around a table filled with a turkey dinner and getting up on Christmas morning for breakfast and opening presents are worth all the effort.
The holidays are worth the stress once they finally arrive and bring everybody together. I’ll do all the planning, shopping and traveling because I know I’ll be disowned if I don’t do it all, and because I ultimately want to do it.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.