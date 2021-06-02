It was one of those too good to be true moments.
As an old-school type of guy, I still have a post office box at the local post office. In fact, all of my mail goes to that post office box, so I try to check it just about every other day.
As is the case with life, just about every letter I get in the mail is a bill. Rarely will an unexpected check arrive. Although I still do get a lot of junk mail in the post office box, letters that normally end up in the trash after opening the envelope.
No, I don’t think my Jeep qualifies for an extended warranty anymore. So please stop sending those letters to me.
Of course, on this particular day, a bill that I always dread was waiting for me in my post office box.
I took a deep breathe, and slowly removed it from the small, enclosed, mail box. It was my monthly electric bill.
I don’t know about you, but my electric bills have been enormously high in recent months.
In fact, the winter months were particularly problematic and harmful to my checkbook.
So I automatically assumed the worse. After all, I had paid nearly $300 the month before — a bill that was exceptionally high considering that it was already warmer outside and that the heat had been turned down.
I waited until I left the post office, and got into my car, before opening the bill. Just in case anybody was looking, I didn’t want them to see the foul expression on my face once I saw the amount due.
Finally, once I was within the safe confines of the Jeep, I ripped open the envelope while also preparing to curse out loud.
But this time things were different.
In fact, I looked at the bill and was genuinely confused.
It was for $0.00.
Yep. Zero. Nil. Nothing.
Was it a miracle or a mistake?
I immediately reached for my reading glasses just to make sure I was looking at this bill correctly.
Once the readers from the dollar store were on, it became even more clear. The bill was for $0.00.
So I headed home, confused and somewhat pleasantly surprised.
Once I got home, as is normally the case, I had a dozen different things I had to take care of. So I set the bill down on the kitchen cabinet. I didn’t get a chance to look at it again until a few hours later.
After a careful review of the bill, it appears that I was overcharged or something of that nature the prior month, when I thought my bill was too high to begin with. Apparently the amount I overpaid was enough to cover for the current amount that was due, thus resulting in an electric bill for $0.00.
I’m not complaining. Not at all. It would be nice to receive an electric bill like that every month. However, I’m sure I will pay for it with the next bill.
But the good news is that it’s now super warm outside, so obviously there is no heat on inside. That means the electric bill should — at least technically — be lower come the next billing cycle.
Of course, we’ve got this inflation thing going on as well.
The cost of everything is going up, including I’m sure the monthly electric bill as well.
So I’ll take a victory whenever I can get one. And an electric bill with an amount due of $0.00 is certainly a victory.
I’m a realist. I know my electric bill is going to keep going up — green energy or not.
And so far there isn’t a windmill sitting in my front yard. So wind and solar isn’t even a factor at the moment.
Come to think of it, I doubt I would have enough room in the front yard for a windmill anyhow.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
