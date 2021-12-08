I won’t say that I got carried away this year, because that certainly wasn’t the case, but I did get a jump-start on outdoor Christmas decorations.
Specifically, I strung a few outdoor Christmas lights up about four days before Thanksgiving, and I started burning them early.
Well, actually I didn’t have much of a say in the matter. That’s because the Christmas lights in question are all solar powered. They turn on by themselves at night after charging during the daylight hours courtesy of the sun shining outside.
The best part of the whole deal is they do no damage to my monthly electric bill. Free is free, and the only cost incurred was the $10 or so that I paid for the two-boxes of solar-powered holiday lights at the new Gabe’s store on Cumberland Road here in Bluefield.
I honestly didn’t even realize that there was such a thing as solar-powered Christmas lights until stumbling across those boxes buried deep on a bottom shelf in the department store’s holiday aisle.
I didn’t know at the time how well they would work, but decided to go ahead and give it a try. After all, it was only a $10 dollar investment that had the potential to provide future savings on the monthly electric bill.
It turns out that the solar lights work well, perhaps too well. I say that because on a couple of mornings, after awakening around 6 a.m. or so, I’ve noticed that they are still burning outside. That is some serious solar power.
But my go green Christmas adventure didn’t end there.
I also stumbled across a couple of other energy-saving Christmas options this year.
At the Mercer Mall, I purchased two sets of lighted candy canes to be used for outdoor decorations as well. I assumed there was a plug that you would attach to a longer extension cord to light the candy canes.
However, after getting home and unpacking the candy canes, I was surprised to learn that they were battery operated. There was no plug for an extension cord.
Once again, this isn’t actually a bad thing, because now I can burn the candy canes as well without doing any damage to the monthly electric bill. Sure, I’ll probably have to replace the batteries at some point, but that too is cheaper than paying a higher-than-expected power bill right at Christmas.
Finally, I also found a couple of battery-operated holiday projector systems that also more or less worked as advertised. Once again, it’s another outdoor holiday decoration that can be displayed without doing any harm to the electric bill.
It should be noted that I didn’t set out with the stated purpose of going green this holiday season. It was simply the way things worked out. But I’m not complaining. After all, I still expect a horrendous electric bill come January, so anything that can be done to save a few dollars on that front is certainly a worthy objective.
I’m even thinking about keeping the free Christmas lights going once Christmas and New Year’s Day are over.
Maybe they could be used as a lawn or patio decoration? Why not? I’ll just have to flip the switch from blinking lights to regular lighting. I don’t see why they can’t be used year round?
Solar lights will burn longer during the spring and summer months because they receive a longer charge during the day, so that could prove helpful for outdoor lighting purposes during the warmer months as well. But they also help in getting the job done during the darker days of winter as well.
A few days ago, after a long day at work, I got home and had enough time to make a salad and throw something in the microwave before the electricity suddenly went off.
Unfortunately, power outages are a common occurrence in the small, rural community, that I live in. So anytime the wind blows outside, heavy rainfall occurs or snowflakes are visible on the horizon, we expect the power to go out.
This particular power outage was widespread too, affecting about 1,500 customers. So it was pretty dark outside — well with the exception of those flashing solar Christmas lights, which helped to illuminate the porch in the midst of otherwise widespread darkness.
It’s good to have Christmas decorations that serve a dual purpose. They help to celebrate the season while also serving as a back-up lighting source for when the power goes out.
You can’t beat that.
Charles Owens is the managing editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
