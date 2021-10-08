Every time I stepped up into a Greyhound or Trailways bus I was met with a pleasant smile and a feeling of confidence.
None of my children have had that experience since riding those huge, amazingly comfortable commercial buses is not nearly as common as it once was.
Nor have they experienced the men (maybe some women drove them as well, I just don’t recall seeing one) who drove them.
They were, without exception on my trips, always pleasant and very responsible, whether dealing with passengers or navigating the bus. I felt safe, in good hands.
I am sure there were exceptions, as in all professions, but fortunately I never saw one.
I remember well boarding buses at the Bluefield terminal on Bland Road, and always looked forward to the trips.
The most memorable one was with Aunt Ebb.
We had relatives in Logan she wanted to visit, and although she loved to drive for whatever reason she decided we would take the bus.
Of course, it did not take long for Aunt Ebb to strike up a conversation with the bus driver, since we were sitting in the first seat opposite his side, as well as the people around us. She never knew a stranger and the conversations were continuous, making the trip more pleasant, and probably answering the question of why she chose a bus.
I was very comfortable in the window seat, absorbing myself in all the sights along the way, a really deep dive into West Virginia coal country.
The seats, at least to my young mind, were luxurious and I never wanted the trips to end.
We finally made it to Logan and I don’t recall much about the visit there, only that it was with people who had connections to my family in Mercer County.
But one thing happened I do recall, and the memory remains imbedded.
We visited the Hatfield Cemetery near Logan and I remember standing in front of the statue of Devil Anse Hatfield. I had heard of the Hatfield-McCoy feud but knew little about it.
Aunt Ebb told me more as we looked at the statue, which really seemed out of place to me because it was quite impressive and the cemetery itself seemed a bit, well, ordinary. At least that is how I remember it.
Of course, I learned much more about the feud, and now, because of TV movies and other publicity, the feud is known probably around the world.
In fact, I saw one of those movies, or a limited TV series, I guess, that starred Kevin Costner, who played Devil Anse. Although the historical accuracy was a bit questionable, the series did well, won some awards and sparked a renewed interest in the feud.
On our way back through the hills, snug in my seat, again listening to Aunt Ebb and the driver talk, I wondered about family feuds and I remember thinking about people in different families that I knew not liking each other very much, but never to the level of an ongoing feud.
They basically just gossiped about each other. Of course, I was taught in church that gossip is a bad thing, but I figured it at least was better than direct and maybe violent confrontations.
Good gosh, I overheard enough gossip growing up to have plenty of dirt on a lot of people. Well, I still hear it. People just don’t change.
Aunt Ebb, though, was not one to gossip. If she was bothered by something somebody did or said, or even wore, she just told them, too honest with her emotions and thoughts to hide much of anything.
That always seemed the best way to be. At least you know where you stand with someone.
I have no clue of other thoughts and dreams I may have had along the way back on that bus.
But with the smoothness of the ride, hum of the engine, the driver going through gears, the pleasant conversations, the ability to be so snug and see places I had never been, I am sure I was lost in a mental journey as diverse as the experience had been.
I do not remember the last bus trip I took on a Trailways or Greyhound and I have no clue if such a trip now would recapture any of my previous feelings about it. I don’t really want to know.
It is best to leave my memories the way they are.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
