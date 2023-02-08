A recent Google search suggested that most televisions last for 10 years.
I was surprised to hear that as I figured a good television should last forever. Right?
Back in 2011, I started using a 43-inch flat-screen with 1080 high definition. It was state-of-the-art for the time.
While not quite as small and compact as the flat screens of 2023, the high-definition picture quality was still exceptional.
The large screen was in some ways comparable to watching a movie in a theater setting.
I quickly got used to watching television on a large screen, finding it harder to watch programs on the smaller 32 inch screens.
Best yet was the price of the giant television. It was free — a hand-me down from my sister.
Even though I started using the large screen in 2011, she apparently had it for several years prior to that. So I’m guessing it dates back to about 2009, if not earlier.
Over the years, I thought about buying a new television — one of those fancy smart TVs that require a robust broadband connection to stream — but always resisted the temptation. Why buy a new television when what I had was perfectly fine? Plus it wasn’t smart. So no need to worry about wifi connections, ethernet cables and a router.
Plus, here in the mountains, we are often lucky to have a cellphone signal. So hoping for a robust broadband connection, or at least a solid 5g signal, is probably wishful thinking.
So where am I going with this?
Well, one day last month, after a long day at work, I picked up the remote and turned on the television.
It didn’t work.
So I tried and tried again. No luck. The TV would turn on for a brief second, and then immediately power off.
So it was time to go back to Google. Surely Google would know what was going on.
I soon realized Google had all kinds of suggestions. For example, unplug the TV from the wall and wait for five minutes. Then hold the power button for a minute or longer. Several search results also said it was important to check the sleep settings on the television. Of course, that is easier said than done when you can’t get the television to turn on.
Soon reality set in. After 14 years (or longer?) of working, the 43-inch flat screen was apparently finished.
I brought the smaller 32-inch flat screen that was upstairs down to the living room. It, too, is an older television, but is still 1080 high-definition. And best yet, it too isn’t a smart TV. Just a regular high-definition flat screen.
However, I soon realized that watching television on the smaller screen just isn’t the same as the big screen.
A few days later a trip to the local supercenter revealed what I already knew.
All new televisions are apparently smart TVs. It seems you can’t buy a regular, or non smart television, anymore. At least not in the greater Bluefield area.
A week or two later I eventually found a good deal on a larger flat screen. And yes it was a smart TV.
I wasn’t looking forward to trying to set this newer model up. I feared it would immediately demand a wifi or broadband connection upon powering up. I also feared that it would try to force me to purchase every paid streaming service out there before I could even flip a channel or search for a free streaming app.
Well, it did immediately want to connect to a wifi signal, and also demanded a username and password, but to my surprise — the brand new smart TV also gave me the option of bypassing this process. It turns out I wasn’t required to immediately connect to a robust broadband signal.
Instead the smart TV informed me I could finish this whole process later.
Suddenly I was able to scan for existing cable and over the air channels with no high-speed connection required.
So streaming could wait. Soon I was watching television once again — the old fashioned way.
In super high definition, and on an even larger screen.
But changing the volume on the new TV proved to be the real challenge.
I couldn’t find a volume button on the television remote. So I must have spent 20 minutes or longer searching through every option and setting on the television in an attempt to figure out how to increase the volume.
I was able to change the volume settings from normal to theatrical, but still couldn’t increase (or lower) the actual default volume.
Then I finally figured it out.
While holding the remote control in my hand, I realized the volume buttons were actually on the side (and not the top) of the remote control.
Well that was rather sneaky. Why hide the volume buttons?
I guess it was a case of being out smarted by the smart TV.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
