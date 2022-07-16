It’s been almost 90 years since the first Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Franklin D. Roosevelt was president but it was a newspaper man, Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward, who convinced the owners to hold a special mid-season contest in Chicago as part of the famed Century of Progress Exposition being held in the city.
Perhaps reluctantly, the sports magnates agreed. It was not so much that they loved the idea of a mid-summer showdown but in fact the sport was in financial trouble. Even a great star like Babe Ruth had been forced to take a $23,000 pay cut from the season before because the New York Yankees, one of the few teams actually making a profit in the early years of the Depression, were having a hard time paying employees’ salaries. That 23-K cut was quite a slice in 1933, when a new Ford could be bought for about $650.
Here in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, times were equally tough. While a few people had secure and good-paying jobs, many struggled to survive and worked in the fields, or at hard-labor mountain jobs in the sawmills or on small farms, lucky to make half a dollar per day. There were few cars on the mostly dirt and gravel roads as coal camp communities were laid out in solitary fashion so that most who lived there stayed there and the primary transportation in and out was by local passenger trains to big cities like Welch and Bluefield.
Ironically, both of those towns, along with Gary, Bishop, Pocahontas and a host of local communities did have a unique tie in addition to coal mining — and that was baseball. Good crowds packed the local ball parks on Sundays to see their favorites (often family members) square off for a big game. It was a time of enjoyment for the fans, especially the men who did not see much sunlight from Monday through Saturday and the women, who labored at home in drudgery through those same long days. Between church and baseball (not necessarily in that order) it provided a relief from the hard monotony of the hardscrabble decade leading up to World War II.
When the game was played featuring the American League All Stars against the National League, there were only eight teams in each league. Wrigley Field, owned by the chewing gum family, was one of the more modern ball parks at only 17 years old. Not many teams had a public address announcer and most simply had someone standing atop one of the dugouts yelling information to the fans using a megaphone like a circus barker for Ringling Brothers or Barnum and Bailey might do.
The idea for the game was to make a little money and that had to come from the gate receipts. It would be another five years before night baseball and no clubs at the time had any radio coverage. Television would not come along for another generation. Fans followed their favorites through the newspaper sports pages. In that day, many cities had two papers — a morning daily and then another afternoon newspaper. Old-time rooters here in Bluefield, for instance, will remember that the Daily Telegraph appeared every morning while the Sunset News-Observer came out later in the day.
On many papers, the sports desk person who covered baseball was one of the kingpins of the whole paper. On the Telegraph staff, that position gradually became the province of V. L. “Stubby” Currence, whose eventual rise to fame rested largely on his affiliation with baseball. Currence, in fact, helped more than one team as a part-time scout including the old Boston Braves. In 1948, when the Braves won the N.L pennant, Currence was rewarded by being invited to go to the World Series. Alas, the Braves lost to the Cleveland Indians, half a century before “Major League” made fictional heroes of the Erie Warriors.
Those were truly unique times and even the title of All Star Game was misleading. In the first contest back in 1933 and for more than 15 years, only white players were on the field. There was another major league, called the Negro Leagues and their standout stars were legendary including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell and others.
Even in the first All Star year, there were two games because just weeks after the “first” contest, there was a second one with the Black stars taking the field – also in Chicago but at American League site Comiskey Park. It was called the “East-West Game.” It was well received and in fact, some 50,000 fans attended which was a larger crowd than the major league game played at Wrigley which seated more than 10,000 fewer patrons.
In the inaugural All Star game for the majors, a Hollywood script could not have had a better hero. Aging Babe Ruth, whose legs were wearing out, came through one more time and hit a two-run homer as the American League won, 4-2. Equally impressive, the Babe saved the game with a fine running catch in the outfield with an inning left to play.
The game caught on and today is one of the premier events of the summer with a home run derby and media coverage featuring an audience of millions. It has become an “all star” game with players of all races and creeds welcomed based simply on their achievements.
And the salaries for many of the elite performers are as glamorous as the big game.
