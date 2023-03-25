Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pulaski, Giles, northeastern Tazewell, northeastern Bland, southwestern Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and western Monroe Counties through 615 AM EDT... At 545 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Twin Falls State Park to near Pocahontas. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Bluefield... Princeton... Pearisburg... Hinton... Narrows... Alderson... and Pembroke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH