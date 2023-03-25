Troubled times in West Virginia, locally and across the nation make it so easy to point the finger of blame at others. This is especially true for those who remain “in the right” and so have nothing to be worried about. How quickly might anyone feel the need to express an opinion concerning the guilt of the ones accused. To be sure, the charges in any case may be true — what the person is supposed to have done may have happened exactly as stated.
Still, and I for one think of this when I see a police blotter or an “APB” segment, there are usually extenuating circumstances connected with any case. Who knows exactly what prompted an action until there has been a closer examination? More and more often, I just skip those sections and move on to something else. There will almost always be plenty of attention given to such situations from those more able than I.
That has certainly not always been true. I have spent my share of time talking about the woes of others. Yet through age or something that simply happened, I have begun to change my mind about being critical of individuals and groups just because. Many years ago in a classroom when I was wondering out loud why someone had done a bad thing, I got an answer that I never forgot.
The student said nothing at the time but when the bell rang, stopped and said softly, “Mr. Hypes, a lot of people who have had perfect lives are always ready to jump on others. People who have never had problems don’t understand or don’t care about somebody else’s trouble.”
That was surely something to think of and probably recalled something in that child’s past either in their own life or someone dear to them. It could happen to anyone at any time or to any group.
As a teacher, for example, I have often heard of other instructors who have done something wrong and the situation may have generated much publicity and so probably imprinted in many minds that all teachers are bad. If one did it, they all do it. Sometimes on a work crew, there are times when not everyone is engaged with a shovel or some other piece of equipment. It is so easy for passers-by to say something like “all of those people are lazy — they just stand around get paid for doing nothing.” Perhaps that is human nature but it surely often happens.
At the risk of being labeled “preachy” and that is quite a challenge, I will point out a section taken from a translation of Romans 2:1-5, which reads: “Therefore you have no excuse, O man, every man who judges. For in passing judgement on others, you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things….because of your hard and impertinent heart you are storing up wrath for yourself…”
That sounds like a warning to avoid being too quick to criticize or blame. No question when guilt is proven or made clear that consequences should be listed and carried out by the proper authorities, whether it be Mom on grade card day or something more serious when law enforcement has to step in.
My suspicion of what I call “anti-social” media has done much to bring me to this conclusion. Simply from listening to conversation or hearing opinions from those who have is a fairly good indicator that the devices and platforms provide a perfect opportunity for individuals who would rather tear down than build up. All too often, these situations tarnish someone’s name or maybe tear it to pieces. It only requires a pause to consider that a person’s reputation takes a lifetime to put together but it can sometimes be ruined almost in an instant.
In a recent essay from the Brookings Institute along those same lines, the phrase “affective polarization” concerning the effects of social media on our anger issues regarding those who may disagree with political views. The prevailing view in this article is that bad feelings generated and encouraged on a variety of such platforms not only cause friction between individuals but grow into movements that can threaten to undermine the basic structure of democracy itself. A classic example in recent America was the mob riot in Washington, D.C., at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.
One such study asked a target group of active social media users to refrain from visiting a major social media platform for four weeks. At the conclusion of this study, the individuals reported a decline in their particular anger against those with differing political viewpoints.
The blame game is prevalent along with a seeming increase in the willingness to escalate toward physical violence without regard for the Constitution. According to the Cornell Law School interpretation, a person may not be held liable either criminally or civilly for anything written or spoke about a person or topic so long as it is truthful or based on honest opinion.”
Finally, it would be wise in these fractious times to follow the words of Davy Crockett, who reportedly said, “Be sure you’re right, then go ahead.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
