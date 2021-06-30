Are you ready for a normal Fourth of July?
For most folks I guess it depends upon how you define the term normal.
We are told that life is returning to normal here in the United States of America. But I’m not so sure about that.
The country still seems a little upside down to me.
But let’s start with the good news. I guess you can call this good news?
Here in Mercer County, where COVID-19 refuses to go away, the number of active virus cases has finally fallen below 100. To be exact, active virus cases in Mercer County stood at 92 on Tuesday, a new low for this year. But the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that 37 new virus cases have been reported in Mercer County over the last seven days.
So you can’t reach zero active virus cases while new virus cases continue to be reported. The problem, of course, is low vaccination rates in the region.
So far only one case of the Delta variant has been reported in the region, and that case was in McDowell County. And the person who had the Delta variant has thankfully already recovered. It should be noted that some in the United Kingdom and Israel who are fully vaccinated have contracted the Delta variant. So it is a variant of concern.
Now let’s talk about masks.
I don’t know about you but I’m still seeing a lot of people driving around in vehicles with masks on. I guess that would make sense if the vehicle in question was loaded down with other people. But in most instances, no one else is in the vehicle other than the masked person behind the wheel.
The same goes for the guy on the riding lawn mower with a mask on. I’m sorry, but you don’t need to wear a mask while cutting grass outside. That just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Social distancing is all but guaranteed on a riding lawn mower. No one is going to get close to you while you are operating one of those machines.
How about the guy I see walking along the side of the road each morning on my way to work. Yep. He’s wearing a mask too.
Keep in mind that it is pretty hot outside right now to be walking by yourself in the sun with a mask on.
Remember the mask mandate in West Virginia ended on June 20. And in Virginia, well — no one really knows if or when it ended. But that’s another story in itself for another day.
So mask wearing is now optional, and no longer mandated.
Yes we live in a strange world.
Talk of variants, booster shots, digital vaccine passports and vaccine lotteries isn’t normal.
I don’t know about you, but if I want to play the lottery, I’m going to go to one of those stand-alone lottery machines, insert a dollar or two, and try my luck with a scratch-off ticket.
That’s playing the lottery to me.
Also not normal this Fourth of July — or particularly patriotic for that matter — is the rise of a cancel and woke culture.
Speaking of woke, isn’t it time for an auto update to our computers, cell phones and other electronic devices that include a built-in spell checker to finally acknowledge that woke is a real word?
Yet here I am, half way into this column, running a spell checker and seeing it flag the word “woke” as an incorrect spelling.
Yes, it is a strange new world that we are living in.
It’s a world where cyber attacks from foreign adversaries are becoming increasingly common.
It’s a world where suddenly — just about everything — is more expensive now due to inflation.
It’s a world where politicians blur the line between infrastructure and climate change.
Oh, and before I forget, it’s a world where just about everyone is now suddenly interested in unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs.
Zombies are out. Little green men are in.
I hate to point out the obvious here, but isn’t it time for Hollywood to capitalize upon our renewed interest in flying saucers?
How about another season of “The X-Files?” Or “Independence Day 3” “Independence Day: Resurgence” (or part 2 for short) was pretty awful, I might add.
I guess that franchise just doesn’t work without Will Smith.
You’ve gotta have Will Smith in the movie. And yes, he has to punch the alien in the face.
A global pandemic. And now UFOs. Why not?
Maybe there is intelligent life out there somewhere in the universe.
But if little green men were to ever land here on planet Earth, I’m sure they would be perplexed by what they find — a planet that is now seemingly devoid of common sense.
Gosh. Maybe it will be a normal Fourth of July after all.
At least we can hope, right?
If not, maybe I can find a repeat of the original “Independence Day” on television.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
