As the clock winds down on the failed one-term Trump presidency, Trump himself continues to spread egregious falsehoods about rigged voting machines, millions of dead people voting, magical ballots appearing out of nowhere and other outright nonsense.
Only Trump knows if he truly believes this laughable claptrap or if he’s just trying to keep his base rallied so he can continue to fundraise off them.
It is sad, however, to see so many spineless Republican leaders expressing tacit support for Trump’s ravings or merely keeping silent. When you make a deal with the devil for your own political fortunes, however, it’s not that easy to just walk away from that contract, even though you likely believe in your secret heart that the man is a malignant narcissist and a likely criminal.
Throw in the mumblings of conservative “columnists” like George Will and our own homegrown Smoke and Mirrors Shott, and it’s really no surprise that so many conservatives truly believe the election was rigged.
It wasn’t.
Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square, both in the electoral and the popular vote. It’s funny how those who yelled, “Deal with it!” after the Russian-assisted Trump victory in 2016 now refuse to accept reality.
Donald Ziegler,
Bluefield
