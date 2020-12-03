We had some snowflakes before Monday, but I’ve got to say that Monday morning was when I felt like winter had finally arrived. Wind was blowing snow and the air outside was downright cold. Then I learned that a winter weather advisory had been declared. That really drove the nail home. It’s time to put a blanket in the car’s trunk and maybe a few supplies in case I get stuck somewhere. I don’t necessarily need a survivalist-style bug out bag, just some crackers or something to nibble on.
Monday’s snow wasn’t bad, but every year we get a flurry of wrecks when the first snow starts sticking on the highways. For some reason I still can’t grasp, folks keep driving like it’s summer with dry pavement and clear views. There’s a stubborn refusal to slow down when you would think that the elements are dictating slower speeds.
I remember more than one occasion when I’d be gingerly driving home on snowy roads. Being winter, it’s nighttime and visibility isn’t 100 percent. I’ll be going about 40 or 45 mph, which is still plenty of time to get home, only to have other vehicles roar by me. There have been times when blowing snow has cut visibility even more, but motorists are still driving like it’s springtime.
The first and foremost trick for winter driving is to slow down. I know a lot of us Americans think that being able to drive 80 mph in all weather is written into the Constitution somewhere, but nature doesn’t care about our schedules and our need to get where we’re going as soon as possible. When the roads are covered with snow or icy, we can’t stop quickly. Staying in control is harder.
I still remember a spinout I had years ago when my life flashed before my eyes for a second; I was younger then, so it was a short flash. Wet snow had fallen while I was on my way to Charlotte to visit my sister and her family. I had reached Wytheville, Va. when conditions on Interstate 77 got even worse. I decided that I had to pull off, find some place to wait and hope that the highway crews got the snow cleared off.
Cars were going too fast, and for some reason I thought that I had to keep up with them. Suddenly I started spinning. I slid across three lanes and ended up in the median. I wasn’t hurt, but the experience stunned me and I sat there for a few minutes before I tried to leave. Fortunately, my car wasn’t too damaged and I was able to drive back to Bluefield. Since that time, I’ve tried to respect the road conditions and not care if everyone else thinks I’m going too slow.
I’ve also learned that sometimes you have to wait and see if conditions will improve or if the roads are icy. A few years ago I was working a night shift when I tried to go home early. Snow was stranding motorists all over the place. I had to zigzag to maintain traction more than once, keep a slow but steady pace, and above all stop and start slowly. I used every winter driving tactic my dad taught me and actually managed to get home without getting hung up even once. I had a few close calls, but I kept my head and navigated through them.
Finally, exhausted and ready to give up winter and snow forever, I got home and congratulated myself. A few minutes later, I happened to see a state Department of Highways snowplow go by my apartment. Its plow blade left clear pavement in its wake. Later, I estimated that my trip home would have been a lot easier if I had waited about half an hour or so and let the snowplow drivers do their job.
I’m not looking forward to this winter driving season. Why are roads the most treacherous during the holidays? The pandemic is bad enough without worrying about whether a winter storm will arrive just in time for Christmas. We’ve been lucky the last few years, and I’m hoping the luck will continue for Christmas 2020.
If winter weather does make a drive to a Christmas gathering a little dicey, stay alert and drive slower than usual. The presents will still be under the tree and the stockings will still be hanging with care when you arrive.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.