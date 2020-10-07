As the rift between the political right and the political left grows ever deeper in America, so does the struggle over the television remote in the newsroom.
OK. That’s probably a little bit over dramatic. But I got your attention, didn’t I? And we do face a daily dilemma in the newsroom — CNN or Fox News? Channel 18 or channel 61?
Usually, the first person in the newsroom each morning will — at some point — turn on the television. Usually that is either Ginger or me. If Ginger, the news clerk, arrives first, she will normally turn the television to CNN, or channel 18. If it’s me, I will turn the channel to Fox News, or channel 61.
Ginger has attempted to negotiate a peace agreement of sorts, an alternative schedule of CNN on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Fox News on Tuesday and Thursday. And then, according to her plan, it alternates the following week with Fox News on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and CNN on Tuesday and Thursday.
Given how hectic it can get at times here in the newsroom, I honestly can’t say if we have abided by the terms of that agreement or not. I think it’s still a matter of whoever gets here first turns on their preferred channel first.
If you are wondering, there are no real winners here. CNN is extreme left, and Fox News is extreme right. And the television is basically just background noise here in the newsroom. The only reason we have it on is to make sure that nothing major is happening nationally that we may not be immediately aware of. Of course, nowadays, if something big has happened — we usually get a text alert on our cellphones first — often well before CNN or Fox News gets to it.
There are a number of problems with the two, 24-hour cable news networks.
For the sake of this particular argument, I’ll use the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as an example.
On CNN, you basically have two things nowadays — 24 hours of pandemic (and anti-President Trump) coverage. The sky is falling, CNN tells us. And they make a valid point. The pandemic is real. More than 200,000 people in the United States have died to date as a result of it. But CNN has become the apocalyptic channel of sorts in recent month when it comes to reporting all gloom and doom with the pandemic. And of course, CNN blames everything on Trump.
Fox News is the pro-Trump network, but it also has a very serious flaw that seems to be getting worse by the day. And that is the fact that Fox News will barely even mention the pandemic. I get the fact that you shouldn’t have non-stop, 24 hour coverage about how the sky is falling (and CNN does) but you should at least talk about the pandemic each day, and probably a couple of times throughout the day. We all need to take the pandemic seriously, and that includes our friends at Fox News. We can’t just act like it’s not happening, and that all is well and good in the world. It isn’t. It’s 2020, after all.
So that brings us to our third alternative, and the third channel that George and Eric will often switch the television to.
Yes, team sports will turn the channel to ESPN. I believe ESPN is channel 16 on the local cable line-up, but I could be wrong about that. But instead of giving us sports highlights (sports is finally back) and previews of upcoming games that may or may not be disrupted by the pandemic, ESPN is now the most political channel of the bunch. Instead of 24 hours of sports, you now get 24 hours of athletes talking about politics and social justice issues.
So ESPN isn’t an option for me. I promptly turn the channel.
Maybe we just need a new channel to watch in the newsroom. I’m thinking perhaps the Hallmark Channel, USA network or even the SyFy Channel. It’s getting close to the holidays, so maybe we could just leave the Hallmark Channel on. That way the background noise would be 24 hours of non-stop Christmas movies. That would help us forget about the pandemic, right?
Years ago, the USA Network would air hours upon hours of nothing but “Law and Order” reruns. Maybe they still do? So that could be an option as well in terms of background noise in the newsroom. And it is possible that the SyFy Channel still runs a slew of those cheesy, apocalyptic, end-of-the-world movies. That would seem aptly appropriate for the year 2020, and could prove to be more mildly entertaining than both CNN and Fox News combined.
Now, if you will excuse me, I think it’s time to turn the channel again.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
