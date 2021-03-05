Members of the family all have servants following them around, taking care of every need, every whim, even helping them get dressed and undressed.
Waiting on them hand and foot, and then some, and doing so silently, almost in a worshipful manner.
As the servants do this, conversations, even unpleasant ones, continue as if those servants are invisible. They see nothing, they hear nothing.
After watching the Netflix series “The Crown,” I am even more befuddled about the entire concept of royalty.
Members of the family live extravagantly, a great a deal of it at the expense of the populace, yet do no work at all except make public appearances and consultations with government officials, but only to a degree.
Their “sacrifice” seems to be the limitations, many of them self-imposed, of their personal lives. After all, in their minds scandal seemed to always diminish royalty, as if they were and are above all that.
“The Crown” contains fiction in the storytelling but much of it also based on facts, especially related to how they live and who they were, and are, as people.
One job they do inadvertently, though, is provide entertainment for their subjects, and sometimes for the world.
Despite the traditional mandate to keep up appearances at all costs, it’s actually the scandals, shortcomings and even sympathy that may be the reasons they still retain their status as royals.
From the Duke of Windsor to Princess Diana to Harry and Meghan, people can relate to the “humanness,” the problems and commonality of living that we all share. After all, they are mere mortals. At least, we keep telling ourselves that.
When I was watching the series I thought about the idea of this country having a royal family and the closest thing I could think of is our fascination with some celebrities.
The first time I was exposed to that is a memory of my mother reading a copy of Photoplay magazine.
As had been the case for probably several years during that time, Elizabeth Taylor graced the front cover.
My mother and I think it was our neighbor Aileen Sprinkle were reminiscing about Taylor’s previous exploits and they were both apparently still upset over her marriage to Richard Burton.
Taylor had been married to the popular singer/actor Eddie Fisher. Well, he had been her husband before Burton and apparently my mother and everyone else were happy with the Fisher match and anticipated they would, as they say, live happily ever after.
Yeah, we all have heard that fairy tale.
Taylor had gone to Rome, I think, to film the epic movie “Cleopatra” and Richard Burton played Mark Antony.
Kind of similar, I guess, to the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston alliance shattered when Pitt made “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with Angelina Jolie and the onscreen chemistry was, well, not attributable to acting.
So for Taylor it was sayonara to Fisher and Burton became husband number … whatever.
Keeping up with the lives of these celebrities, especially the scandals, was a routine pastime for many people, and still is I suppose.
It’s human nature to enjoy seeing the rich and famous being real people with real problems. They become just like us, no better, no worse. Just rich and famous. Or by the luck of nature be born into royalty.
My mother and her friends kept up with many celebrities, and often characters on soap operas, as if they knew them, as if they were family.
My sister even named one of her daughters after “Laura” on the soap opera, “The Doctors.”
The real life Laura is now a nurse practitioner and was always interested in the medical field. Go figure.
So, yes, I was fascinated by “The Crown” and I particularly liked and sympathized with Princess Diana. I think everyone did.
And I think that she became as befuddled as I am about the entire concept of royalty.
Like all of us, she just wanted to love and be loved. With or without servants.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
