In a Japanese film called “After Life,” some people find themselves in a room together, all strangers, and finally realize they are all dead.
They are told they are getting ready to enter eternity.
But the caveat was that, when they did, they could take with them only one memory of their life on earth.
Counselors were available to talk to them and help choose one.
Of course, when I started thinking about this I realized just what an almost impossible decision that would be.
Many memorable memories surfaced, profound memories of life-changing events and people.
Memories of the birth of my children, of deep love, of formative events, of beautiful views that were so spectacular they are etched in my mind like a breath-taking painting I can see any moment and find peace.
I saw that movie several years ago and to this day I still have no idea which memory I would choose. No wonder they needed counselors.
But what if that happened when still living, and unconsciously. What would your mind, your soul, choose, without conscious input from you?
Sounds bizarre, but it happened to my mother.
Over a period of years, everyone around her started noticing her memory slipping.
Okay, our first reaction was, well, it happens when you are getting older, just part of the aging process.
But it started getting beyond any normal expectations, to the point it was obvious that something else was wrong because her short-term memory seemed to be quickly diminishing and she could not even remember to do routine things.
As anyone who has experienced this knows, the diagnosis was Alzheimer’s.
After a couple of years it became clear she could no longer live by herself, even with routine daily checkups and making sure all the food shopping, bill paying and other necessities were taken care of.
She moved in with my sister but, at that point, continued to have most of her longer term memories and could recognize everyone and talk relatively normally.
As time went on, though, the Alzheimer’s worsened to the point she had to be placed in an assisted living facility.
(By the way, anyone who has ever visited a long-term care facility knows how much we appreciate those who work there to care of our loved ones. They are a special group and, especially during this time, deserve our utmost respect and admiration and prayers.)
For awhile at the facility her long-term memories remained mostly intact, and she continued to enjoy playing the piano and working crossword puzzles.
But she started not recognizing people at all and she mentally slipped away.
However, the result of that was a memory destination. The memories her soul chose to retain when all else was gone was a time in her life when she was most likely happiest.
No, it wasn’t being a mother, or of any of her children, or my grandmother or a particular scene.
Those memories were a slice of her life when she was still preaching (in the Church of the Brethren), her sisters and others were alive, she was independent, had plenty of friends, thought about her sermons and visiting other churches.
That is what she talked about.
She even answered questions about her life and deceased relatives and friends and, although she did not know who I was, she answered those questions as if she were living in that time and place. It was reality to her.
She did not know where she really was or how long she had been there.
But she was happy, and lit up when talking about getting ready to preach the following Sunday.
I’m not sure I could ever choose a memory or a particular time in my life at all to take with me.
I do know, though, that one of the impacts on me of what happened to her has been to try to make as many great memories as possible.
In the end, that is all we have.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
