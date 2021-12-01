I know technology continues to advance with each passing week, but can’t we just leave some things alone? For example, why can’t an alarm clock be just a simple alarm clock?
A few weeks ago, I bought a new alarm clock not realizing at the time that my purchase was more of a computer than an actual clock.
I needed a new alarm clock, as I had went a few weeks without one, depending instead upon the built-in alarm on my cellphone to help get me out of bed on time each morning. The only problem with that plan, of course, is that cellphones eventually run out of a battery charge and have to be re-charged.
After dropping the old alarm clock one too many times, it simply stopped working. I think I had that old alarm clock for not only years, but decades. I think it was even the same alarm clock that I used in my college dorm in what now feels like a lifetime ago. Unfortunately, most old gadgets eventually stop working with time.
So a few weeks ago I was in the local big box department store and while waiting to check out, I noticed an alarm clock box sitting near the cashier line. It was a digital alarm clock/radio combo on clearance for only seven bucks. I snatched it up, realizing that I was in need of a new alarm clock. Plus, it is hard to find anything marked down anymore in our new era of hyper inflation.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t like inflation. And I blame politicians in Washington for this current crisis. But that’s a story for another day.
With inflation soaring, a new alarm clock for seven bucks was too good of a deal to pass up.
However, I didn’t realize at the time that a master’s degree was required in order to operate this particular clock.
When I removed it from the box, I was surprised to see that it was a good-sized device with a large LED digital display. Then I took a quick look at the instructions that were included in the box.
That’s when things started to get a little confusing.
Setting an alarm clock should be a simple task that can be completed in 30 seconds or less, right? Why in the world would you even need to read the instructions?
Well, let’s just say this little clock/radio combo seems more like a computer than an actual clock. Sure it had hour and minute buttons, but it also featured two built-in alarms, of which you were required to set while also choosing between an actual alarm (something I’ve yet to figure out how to do) or a designated radio channel preset. The instruction booklet tells me to simply “rapidly press” the alarm one and alarm two buttons at the same time to choose between the actual alarm and radio signal. I’ve tried that to no avail.
I was able to eventually set the clock time, but things got a little more convoluted when it came to programming the so-called channel presets.
The instruction booklet said I had to set two radio channels as presets for the alarm, and it gave me the option of saving up to 10 stations as presets. But with only two alarms, I’m not for sure why I needed 10 preset radio channels.
Good grief. The instruction booklet also indicated a wired antenna was built into the body of the clock from the rear section of the unit, although I have not been able to find any such antenna to date.
So a radio — even without an antenna — should feature plenty of music channels? Right?
Well, apparently not this particular alarm clock/radio combo.
Instead I’ve cycled through dozens of preset channels only to discover that my new digital clock/radio/overly complicated computer seems to feature only “talk radio” channels, most of which I don’t recognize and have never heard of before.
I have come to the conclusion that I’m likely stuck on AM with no option for finding FM channels, although I could be wrong about that. While cycling through all of these preset channels, I’ve come across news and sports programming, but no actual music. Local radio channels that I listen to on the way to and from work each day also are nowhere to be found.
So now, since I still can’t figure out how to set the actual alarm, I’m being awakened each morning to talk radio.
Why in the world would any company create such a complicated alarm clock?
Clocks are supposed to be simple to set and operate. But instead of a simple clock I got a black box that acts more like a computer than a radio or alarm clock.
No wonder why it was marked down to only $7.00. Maybe it was also too hard for everyone else to figure out how to operate the thing, which led to the clearance markdown. At least it doesn’t connect to the internet. Or at least I don’t think it does?
Maybe I better read the instructions again.
Charles Owens is the managing editor for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
