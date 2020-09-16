Just in case you didn’t already know, here is a gentle reminder. A pretty big, and somewhat important, election is now a little less than two months away.
Pandemic or not, all of us — or at least those individuals who are registered to vote — will be casting a ballot soon. Some of us will be voting by mail. Some will be voting early at our local county clerks or registrar offices. And some of us will wait until November 3 to cast a ballot at our local polling precinct.
I would prefer the latter option. Casting a ballot on election day is kind of a tradition, after all. But I may have to reconsider if things start getting out of control again as far as the pandemic is concerned. Maybe this will be the first year that I actually take advantage of early, in-person voting. I currently have no plans to vote by mail. I’m not for sure that I can trust the U.S. Postal Service to get my ballot to its intended destination or not. So voting by mail would have to be a worst-case scenario for me.
The presidential election is quite important this year, so I want my vote to count and to be actually counted, as opposed to being lost in the mail.
In fact, a lot is riding on how this one turns out.
I will preface this by the fact that the world has seemingly gone mad, particularly in recent months. So now, more than ever, our choices at the polls are so vitally important.
Yes, it’s a strange world.
Sometimes I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone or something like that.
The things people do and say in the year 2020 would have been seemingly unheard of a mere 10 years ago.
Common sense has been thrown by the wayside.
COVID-19 has caused widespread panic and concern, so much to the extent that people are willing to do anything in their quest for a return to those glorious, pre-pandemic days. Oh 2020, how much you are loathed.
I shake my head, on an almost daily basis, at some of the things people say and do.
Particularly annoying are the actors and athletes, who apparently now more so than ever, feel that it is imperative to preach to us common folks about how we are supposed to be living our lives.
I’m a country boy. Always have been, always will be. I grew up in McDowell County, and still prefer the mountains over the big city. I don’t need somebody living in a million dollar mansion in Hollywood, or getting paid millions of dollars a year just for throwing or kicking a ball, to tell me how I’m supposed to be living my life or who I’m supposed to vote for this November.
Nope. I won’t even listen when they try to lecture to me on television.
Yes, I wear a mask. Yes, I will get a flu shot this year. No, I won’t be one of the first people waiting in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. I will wait a little bit first on that one to make sure there are no unwanted side-effects.
I still value good, old-fashioned, common sense. I won’t abandon logical thinking just because we are in a pandemic.
I will never trust a politician who is trying to sell me a bunch of baloney. You shouldn’t either.
But far too many people seem to be willing to accept all kinds of nonsense nowadays.
Like I said. It’s almost as if the entire world has gone mad.
Maybe I give people too much credit. Maybe we as a society, as a community, aren’t as enlightened as we should be. Why, if we were, would we do and say some of the things that we’ve seen so far in the year 2020.
All of the poor decisions that people are making has simply added to the misery and chaos of 2020.
I will vote. You should to. And I already know who I will be voting for. If you are currently undecided, I would certainly encourage you to research the candidates and their respective platforms and political parties. See where they stand on the issues and how those decisions may effect you.
Be an informed voter. And please vote — especially this year. It’s far too important of an election to simply say, “I’m not going to vote.”
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
