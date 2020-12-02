So here we are now 12 months into the year 2020. The worst year ever, I might add.
So much chaos. So much disruption. So much fear. And such a loss of personal freedoms.
So much has changed so quickly. Remember that we were all living a still normal life back in 2019. Even in early 2020. In fact, most of us can probably remember sitting at home and watching the Super Bowl back in February. And then everything came undone by early March.
History tells us that a pandemic will come once every 100 years. So we were certainly due one in our generation.
But who could have imagined all of the state-ordered shutdowns? The willingness of so many citizens to cede personal freedoms so quickly out of fear for their personal well being. Who could have ever imagined a world where we all walk around wearing masks in the grocery store?
While many were quick to complain on social media, few actually challenged our new virus rules in the real world. They only griped in the virtual world. Easy to do I guess when you are sitting behind a keyboard. But I wonder how many of those social media trolls actually voted on Nov. 3?
Throw in violent riots, mobs burning businesses and police stations, looting, a bewildering push to defund the police, a war on statues, growing social unrest, weird weather and a toxic political environment in Washington, and you have the makings of a real monster of a year. Yes, such has been the case with 2020.
Now, as we begin the month of December, hospitalizations and virus deaths are soaring again. In fact, two additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed for Mercer County at the time of this writing, which brings our pandemic death toll to date to 40 in Mercer County alone.
Yet, even now, you still have trolls on Facebook and other social media platforms who continue to peddle baseless claims about how the virus isn’t something we should worry about. Of course we need to take the pandemic seriously. Too many people have already died across our nation and region to simply ignore this.
Once again, as I like to say, worst year ever.
•••
I always considered myself to be somewhat of a prepper. A person who prepares for the worst, or in this case the year 2020. I always keep extra food and emergency supplies on hand just in case.
And as the year 2020 taught us, that includes stocking up on bleach, Lysol, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and canned food. Of course, in the midst of all of this chaos, you still have those individuals who act like everything is still normal. You can easily recognize them. I’m talking about the folks you see walking around in stores without a mask on and seemingly without a care in the world to worry about.
If nothing else, I would be worried about where our nation is heading. But some of these folks are seemingly oblivious to all that is falling apart around them.
One day this headache will be over, but for now we are still stuck in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. Things will probably get worse before they get better.
Winter is near, I guess already here, since it is snowing outside at the time of this writing.
I am suffering from pandemic fatigue. I’m sure you are too.
But at least I have found a new use for my cloth masks. Now, when it is really cold outside (like right now), I can wear a toboggan on my head and a cloth mask around my mouth and nose while outdoors. It’s a great way to stay warm. And hey, in a normal year, you would look pretty foolish walking around with both a toboggan and a face mask on. But this hasn’t been a normal year. Not by any stretch of the imagination.
Yep. Worst year ever. And we still have a full month to go.
Plus Christmas shopping to do. And large crowds to either avoid or at least stay six feet away from.
Follow the rules we are told. But sometimes that is easier said than done.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
