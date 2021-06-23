We are living in strange times.
The world, and our country in particular, has gone from one crisis to the next.
From a global pandemic to the rise of terms such as “COVID-19,” “woke” and “cancel culture,” the past year or two has been a learning lesson for all of us.
I am told it is a “new world.” But what happened to our old world?
I miss the old world. I don’t like living in the “Twilight Zone.”
How did this happen?
Did 2020 really change everything?
While it is true that 2020 was a dark and confusing year, much of the madness was self-inflicted and the result of bad politics.
Did anyone ever think we would live to see government-ordered shutdowns and stay-at-home orders?
Yet, in that upside down year, no one really stayed at home. And the 24 hour big box stores — capable of holding hundreds if not thousands of shoppers at one time — never actually closed.
Did that make any sense?
Worse yet was the fact that we really didn’t have time to prepare for this so-called new world.
One day things were normal. The next day they were not.
A pandemic was certainly not on anyone’s to do list.
•••
It may be a mad world, but at least we can take solace in the fact that a few things haven’t changed — at least not yet.
Like sitting on the front porch in the country during the late evening hours, particularly around dusk.
It’s an old-fashioned, somewhat comforting experience.
For the most part, things are relatively quiet outside on the porch.
Cows and chickens are within sight, and the bugs are now starting to bite. I’m also seeing squirrels, chipmunks and even rabbits roaming on the property.
But that’s normal for this time of the year — even in this strange new world that we live in.
There is also the occasional rumble of thunder in the distance. Or is it someone setting off fireworks a little early?
It’s also not unusual to hear lawnmowers and tractors roaring during the late evening hours.
Life in the country is a lot simpler.
The world may be falling apart around me, but there is no sign of that ensuing chaos here.
And that’s the way we like it.
The front porch is the great escape. It’s a chance to relax, reflect and to simply tune out all of the madness associated with the current state of affairs in our country.
Even better is the fact that time seems to almost slow down during these warm, summer days.
The key word here is “almost.”
I know it’s just a mirage, but longer days complete with abundant sunshine can create the illusion of time moving slower, particularly here in the country.
There are no traffic jams, crowded sidewalks or towering skyscrapers to worry about.
Just a lot of trees and grass. Oh, and squirrels scampering on the power line high above the house.
I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before they cause a power outage.
I might add that there are no windmills or solar panels within eyesight here in the country.
Of course, as dusk ultimately turns to darkness, eventually it is time to go indoors.
Life is still normal indoors, too, in the country.
Well, at least until I turn the television on.
As a news guy, I can’t help but gravitate toward the talking heads.
And that’s when I’m brought back to reality. Suddenly, my peaceful solace is disrupted.
Only in the year 2021 would these talking heads — both the left-leaning ones and even the right-leaning ones — be able to make such outlandish statements and get away with it.
Fact checkers, apparently, no longer exist.
And Hollywood, instead of entertaining, now only wants to preach to us.
All I can do is cut the television off. There is nothing worth watching, after all.
The good news is that I can retreat to my comfort zone.
The so-called new world still feels a lot like the old world in the country.
In fact, we try to keep the craziness out, at least as much as possible, in rural America.
Maybe that’s why we don’t have politicians knocking on doors anymore.
It’s simpler in the country, and that’s the way we like it.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
