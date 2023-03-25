On March 14, 2023, Smokey Shott, the political columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, used a column by Dr. Naomi Wolf to reinforce Tucker Carlson’s, a Fox News-host, contention that the January 6 “insurrection” wasn’t really the serious event it has been portrayed.
A Wikipedia search of Dr. Wolf reveals she is a feminist author, journalist and conspiracy theorist. In September 2020, Fox lawyers argued in Carlson’s defense in the McDougal lawsuit, and the judge agreed, no “reasonable viewer” should take Carlson seriously. Shott chose a conspiracy theorist and fake news entertainer for sources of his column.
There was understandable concern when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released unseen video of the Capitol insurrection to Tucker Carlson. Carlson doesn’t represent reasonable public domain. Members of Congress had not seen the video, reputable news journalists did not receive copies of the video, and the video McCarthy gave to Carlson hadn’t been researched for guarded information, like secure passageways in the Capitol. Maybe the Speaker felt obligated to gift the footage to Fox. As reported, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdock sent information about Biden campaign advertisements for the 2020 election to Trump’s campaign before it aired. One unethical deed deserves another.
I am a simple cave man, so help me understand. Tucker is showing footage away from the real violence that occurred that day as he says there were some “hooligans” that committed wrongdoing while the majority were peaceful tourists. Nothing Capitol Police shouldn’t be able to handle, a few unruly hooligans, right? Except, Republicans blame then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not having additional police forces and the National Guard on standby after hundreds overwhelmed security forces injuring more than 100 Capitol Police. Maybe Republicans misspoke. They meant additional tour guides on standby.
Let’s put Carlson’s leaked video in context. Imagine Tucker Carlson and a Fox News film crew traveling to the Alamo during the 13 day siege starting February 23, 1836, before the Battle of the Alamo at dawn March 6, 1836. The Fox film crew could shoot footage of James Bowie, William Travis, and former Tennessee congressman Davy Crockett before the violent battle. Also, the crew could get video of General Santa Anna with thousands of soldiers amassed outside the Alamo during the calm pre-battle hours. Read my imagined fake news commentary by Carlson while airing video taken before the Battle of the Alamo.
Carlson reports, “As you can see from footage inside the Alamo, everything was peaceful. From the video outside the Alamo, it appears most were peaceful campers outside the garrison, Mexican tourists hoping to calmly enter the Alamo. Sure, maybe a few hooligans with cannons, but definitely not a siege. Congressman Davy Crockett watched as William Travis sent word to the Texas Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump (not Sam Houston) that reinforcements were needed immediately if Trump could not convince Santa Anna to leave. Trump’s response to Travis and Crockett, ‘Maybe the Mexicans care more about the Alamo than you do.’“
For those unaware, Q-Anon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a proceeding of Congress and received a 41 month sentence. As reported by Reuters, Chansley entered into plea negotiations with prosecutors after prison psychologists diagnosed him with mental illness including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. It’s ludicrous to suggest evacuating politicians had any knowledge of Chansley or his whereabouts planning to use him as a poster child of the insurrection.
Mr. Shott, you can call Jan. 6 a riot, tour, rally, protest or picnic. Misrepresent facts as you did crediting Kamala Harris with a felonious quote, President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine after contracting COVID, and conspiracies about the 2020 election. You, Putin-supporter Tucker Carlson, and any conspiracy theorist you want to quote can say whatever. “Reasonable Americans” now understand what Donald Trump is and what he caused on Jan. 6. History will define that, as it has the events of the Alamo. In my opinion sir, bias overwhelms your responsibility for truthfulness.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
