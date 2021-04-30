It is time to seriously consider student loan forgiveness. Student loan debt, which totals $1.7 trillion, has weighed down an entire generation of millennials, preventing us from starting families, buying homes and living lives of dignity.
It is worth putting this into historical perspective. Older generations did not bear the same burden. In the decades following World War II, legislation such as the GI Bill, the National Defense Education Act, and the Higher Education Act of 1965 ensured that millions of Americans could go to college for free; while tuition remained low for those who had to pay. These acts coincided with the “Golden Age of Capitalism” when the US economy was rapidly growing and is recognized by all as a period of prosperity.
We should also look abroad. This problem is largely nonexistent in other western nations. Even in a poor country like Mexico, public universities are low-cost or tuition-free.
Today, we expect students to shoulder a huge cost that is the outcome of deliberate policy choices. We could make different choices. Cancelling $50,000 of student debt per borrower would free a whole generation to start businesses and put money back into the economy through consumer spending. According to a 2018 study by Bard College, large-scale student debt forgiveness would increase GDP and decrease unemployment. I urge President Biden and Secretary Cardona to act.
Jordan Weitzel,
Athens
