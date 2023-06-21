It is officially summer time here in the mountains.
Yes. For those who are keeping track, Wednesday, June 21, marks the official start of summer.
That means it is time to set down the phone, cut off the television and walk outside.
It is a day to soak up some sunshine and enjoy the great outdoors.
While it is true that the month of June has been a little cooler than normal, as columnist Larry Hypes touched upon in last Saturday’s Weekend Edition, now that the summer solstice has officially arrived, warmer air is almost certain.
I’m hoping 80-degree days will be the new norm moving forward.
Here in Bluefield, W.Va., also known as Nature’s Air-Conditioned City, a magic 90-degree day may even be in order for later this summer if we are lucky. That, of course, would also mean free lemonade here in the mountains.
For anyone who may be new to the Bluefield area, here is a quick refresher. Bluefield’s world-renowned lemonade days promotion is now entering its 84th year.
The idea of serving free lemonade when the mercury hits 90 was the brainchild of the late H. Edward “Eddie” Steele. Steele came up with the unique marketing campaign for the city of Bluefield back in 1939. Initially, Steele, then secretary of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, suggested offering free rooms at the West Virginian Hotel if the local temperature reached the 90-degree mark. He scrapped that idea when an Odd Fellows convention was in town and the promotion proved too expensive. Steele then came up with the idea of serving free lemonade in the city when the mercury hits 90 degree.
However, it would be two years before the mercury would actually hit 90 in Bluefield. That was the pre-war summer of 1941.
The lemonade tradition here in Bluefield has continued since.
•••
So what is your favorite outdoor summer activity?
Back in the day, we enjoyed lawn darts and water rockets.
Today’s lawn darts are plastic toys. That wasn’t the case years ago, when metal lawn darts also were considered dangerous weapons.
One wrong throw back then and someone could end up in the hospital. Safety was the keyword anytime the lawn darts of old were dragged out of the basement as those menacing metal spikes were capable of impaling a sibling’s toe.
Launching rockets was much safer.
Remember those plastic, water-propelled rockets? I enjoyed launching them from our front yard in McDowell County.
And unlike lawn darts, they haven’t really changed a lot over the years.
They are still plastic and mostly water-propelled.
Sure those plastic rockets would sometimes, often more than not, end up on the roof of our house. And sometimes the neighbor’s roof, too. But that was OK. Because you could always buy more rockets if one did get stuck on the roof.
They were not expensive, and inflation wasn’t an issue during my childhood years.
The rockets didn’t really go that far into the sky, but it was still fun filling them up with water and watching them soar high into the air.
We never hit a window or anything like that. And what generally goes up must come down. But finding where the rockets would land wasn’t always easy.
Sometimes the rockets would end up in the neighbor’s yard.
As a side note, I knew nothing about the Rocket Boys of McDowell County while growing up as a child in McDowell County. I didn’t learn about that true story until plans were announced way back in 1999 for the movie “October Sky,” which of course was based on Homer Hickam’s popular “Rocket Boys” memoir.
•••
Water guns also are a timeless summer tradition. They were popular during my childhood, and are still a popular toy today.
Some of the water guns from years ago were more realistic looking than the products that you can purchase in area stores today.
I guess it can be argued that for obvious safety reasons you don’t want a child nowadays playing with a water gun that looks like a real gun.
Sadly, the political and social environment that we are living in today is much different from that of our childhoods.
We didn’t have smart phones, social media didn’t exist and our summer months were largely spent outdoors. We simply enjoyed the long days of summer outside.
Water-propelled rockets, water guns, lawn darts and other outdoor activities were the norm for children back then.
I hate the fact that young people today don’t spend as much time outdoors.
You can’t experience the real world on a smart phone. Sometimes you just need to go outside and play ball, or shoot a few rockets into the sky.
Everyone should try spending more time offline and outdoors during the glorious summer months.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
