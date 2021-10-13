I'm a little bit embarrassed to admit this, but I've never had central air before, at least not until earlier this year.
Up until that point, it was simply a matter of pulling a heavy, box unit, air-conditioner in and out of the window every time summer transitioned into winter. One time, years ago, when I lived in a multi-story building, one of those air-conditioning units actually fell out of my window. Thankfully, it didn't hit anyone below. The fall, however, destroyed the air-conditioning unit.
So central air, a heat pump, or whatever technical term you want to use for it, is still kind of new for me.
Learning how to operate the heat pump, change filters and achieve just the correct temperature setting has been a learning experience. At first, I was convinced the heat pump didn't work. Well technically, it didn't.
In the beginning, I tried every temperature setting, and went back and forth between cooling to just running the unit's fan, but nothing worked correctly. You would have air coming out of the vents, but it wasn't really cold air.
Back then, I think it was March or April and not quite that hot outside, so it didn't really matter. But by the time May rolled around, and the temperature started rising outside, I realized that the not very cold air that the fan was blowing out of the vents wasn't going to cut it.
Then something odd happened. The electricity went off for about six hours or so. When the power came back on, so did the heat pump — roaring out extremely cold, refrigerant air. It was wonderful, at least for a few days. Then, of course, it quit working again.
I remember us flipping the breaker box that controlled the heat pump a time or two to see if that would make a difference, and each time it did. The super cold air would return, but once again, it would only last for a day or two. I think around early June I finally realized I was going to have to call a professional. One of those companies that will send a repair man to your house to fix the heat pump.
So I started calling a few companies, getting price quotes and all, but was troubled to learn that the service charge per hour with most of the companies was — well, let's just say it was a bit higher than I expected. But I had no choice. It was hot outside, and it made no sense having a heat pump connected to the house that wasn't working correctly. Then I realized that just about every one of these companies was booked for days, if not weeks, in advance. Apparently they stay quite busy repairing and servicing heat pumps during the hot, summer months.
Finally, I was able to get a repair scheduled, and a repair man to the house. The good news is that he knew what he was doing, and quickly figured out what the problem was. I won't claim to be an expert in this field, but I think it had something to do with the unit being overcharged and some automatic cut-off switch flipping as a result. Oh, and the heat pump filter was absolutely nasty. Apparently it hadn't been changed for a while. I would have changed it myself, but I was never able to figure out where the filter actually was located. Once the repairman showed me where to find the filter, I proceeded with changing it regularly.
The good news is that there wasn't anything huge that was wrong with the heat pump, and all of the repair work was completed in just a few minutes over the initial hour of the service charge. By the end of that first hour, super cold, refrigerant air, was once again blowing inside. The house was suddenly cold inside while it was sweltering hot outside.
Now, several months later, everything is still working OK at this point, but I also realize that I will soon, probably in the next couple of weeks, have to make the transition from cooling to heating. So I'll have to figure out how to switch the unit over from cooling to heating. Apparently it is as simple as pushing a button on the thermostat.
I guess we will find out in a few weeks.
I also will say that I now can't imagine not living without central air. It does make a huge difference in the summer, and should keep the house nice and warm in the winter too, or at least that is my hope.
Central air sure beats having fans blowing in windows, and hauling that heavy air-conditioning unit in and out of the basement each summer.
Oddly enough, the electric bill hasn't been horrific either. At least not yet.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
