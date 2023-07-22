I always figured the easiest way to save money is simply to hold on to it — just don’t spend it. To paraphrase the late First Lady Nancy Reagan, “Just Say No” when enticed by tempting goodies available in almost every store and online.
Presently, I am reading an article called “99 Great Ways to Save” and there are so many ideas I never would have thought of. However, there are lots of things I don’t do now and many I never have. For instance, the 13th suggestion on the list is to book (airline) flights on Sunday. Since the Mercer County Airport currently has no commercial service, problem solved. Although I was once a frequent flyer, those days are long gone.
My last airplane flight was booked by my daughter and it was scheduled on a Thursday, with the weather a major consideration which also helped determine the time and date. Keep in mind that this was back when the climate was relatively normal. We were hoping to avoid hurricanes, for instance.
Now the heat is such a factor. Just yesterday, passengers on a flight in Las Vegas were taken off a daylight flight with some reportedly passing out. Scary times. The Canadian wildfires are making news around the world and I heard a remark from one of the firefighters who said the ground was literally so hot that his boot soles were melting. Water temperature in Key West, Fla., was hotter than a hot tub pictured on the “Today” show earlier this week (96 degrees to 94 degrees) so those are places to make a wide berth around.
I am not one to book a vacation home, which is another item on the savings list. I like the one we live in now, and besides if I want to get up in the middle of the night to get a drink of water, I am not likely to trip over anything on the floor. In addition, the cruise ship thing is another one I am not likely to try. Freak storms, fires, sickness, etc., make the news often enough to scare me away although those issues are very infrequent. I am very comfortable watching cruises on mighty ships on the Smithsonian Channel and can take those voyages from the comfort of my living room easy chair which is rock solid sitting on the floor.
Like you, we scan those newspaper coupons in the Daily Telegraph every Wednesday and the first nine ideas on the “saving money” list all have to do with buying groceries. One of those is a suggestion to download your store’s grocery app. Haven’t done that for the reason you have probably already figured out — I do not know how. Charles Owens wrote about social media and Facebook earlier this week and the emotional swirl usually surrounding them.
So, I plead guilty (again) when I say I never look at those things. Too much complaining and ill feeling, as Charles pointed out. I will take his word for it because I cannot personally testify to the content.
Looking for “sell by” dates and manager’s specials are on the list. Both of those are things we do at our house. To be honest, groceries are fairly expense no matter where a person lives or what store they visit. Energy costs, inflation, whatever it is — the way to the dinner table is not cheap.
As for driving, those are list suggestions I can better relate to. We do look for the major stores with cheaper gasoline prices. Not many days ago, I took advantage of a $1.776 per gallon price and actually put high test in the tank. Now, those are deals even I can understand. It was worth waiting in a line which extended from the highway into the store parking lot to get that price!
Slowing down on the highway is another easy one for me, and the fact that it helps with fuel costs is even more pleasing. I have never been one of those folks who thinks that “95” is the speed limit when actually it is the Interstate number. We seldom travel very far from home (specialists in day trips) but still follow the tried and true rules of rotating tires, checking windshield wipers and getting a general bumper-to-bumper once over before leaving. I don’t like to chance having bad brakes at crucial times (translation: that is any time I am in the car!).
We have learned to ask for senior discounts, senior sodas and accept those AARP benefits. After all, it took a long time to get to this age and one might as well enjoy it a little.
Don’t laugh — one of my favorite forms of entertainment is reading. I have library cards for Tazewell County Public, Craft Memorial, Bluefield State, Pikeville, Ky. U., and the Library of Congress. Those are the ones I can recall instantly but I know there are a couple more. The Daily Telegraph is a constant companion and I have a couple of national online subscriptions, as well. Easy, informative and enjoyable. Please do not overlook the many benefits of your local (and distant) library items. There is so much there to please readers of all ages and interests.
Finally, another list item I generally ignore is the one about dishwashers. We have one but I like to clean my own dishes. Besides, if I do those dishes, then no one else will notice that I do not always eat everything on my plate.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him atlarryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.