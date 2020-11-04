It’s finally over. We have a winner. Wait a second, do we really have a winner?
Sorry, but I don’t know. That’s because this column was written a few hours before the results started rolling in last night. So it would certainly be premature for me to declare a winner in this particular column.
But if I was a betting man, and I’m not, my guess is that votes — and mail-in ballots in particular — are still being counted this morning. And I’m willing to bet that no one — at least in terms of President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden — made a concession speech last night. Unless, of course, it was a landslide in one direction or the other. But once again, and this is all conjecture on my part at this point, but I doubt there was a landslide one way or another last night. And given how toxic our political environment is right now, I couldn’t imagine anyone conceding so quickly.
Another question that may or may not have been answered is whether or not the so-called “silent majority” actually spoke at the polls yesterday. Or is the silent majority now a silent minority in America?
•••
I first heard that term — the silent majority — many years ago when I was still working as a beat reporter here in the Daily Telegraph.
Back then, I was a lot younger and spent many long nights covering seemingly never ending government meetings. One story I ended up covering from start to finish was a big political story that should have never been political in the first place. It involved a locally elected non-partisan school board that was at odds with a high ranking school official of the time. Public opinion — at least from everything I heard back then — appeared to be in the favor of the school official, who was well known in the community at the time.
At one point, I asked one of the school board members why she was giving this particular school official such a hard way to go. I remember her response as being quite blunt, and to the point. She told me she was simply following the will of the silent majority.
The silent majority? I thought to myself, what did this school official really mean?
If the majority, after all, was really silent, and never bothered to attend school board meetings to express their opinions, then how did we know this was what the majority really wanted?
It was a perplexing question at the time. And I was left wondering whether or not this was actually the will of the so-called silent majority?
That story eventually ended as we expected it would with the school board having the final say. But the question of who exactly is the silent majority continued to nag at me for several years to come.
Of course, the silent majority is defined as those individuals who aren’t generally vocal or active when it comes to politics. They are individuals who follow the news on a regular basis, but don’t actively campaign or share their political viewpoints with others. Some work, and some are retired. Some attend church, and others don’t prescribe to a particular religious affiliation. But they all have one thing in common. They vote. And they let their otherwise silent voices be heard at the polls.
The silent majority elected that school board of years ago, and — at least I hope — they voted once again yesterday.
However, given how much the world has changed over the past 10 years or so, I worry if the silent majority is still actually a majority. Or are they are now a silent minority? I ask that question because of just how insane things have become in recent years with the craziness reaching a whole new level of madness here in 2020.
Does the silent majority still exist? And if so, why remain silent given all that we have seen and witnessed over the past 10 months or so? It’s a question that is once again nagging at me now so many years later.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.