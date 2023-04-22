It is finally grass-cutting season here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
About two weeks ago I got an early start on mowing the lawn.
While it can be a tedious job, once the mower is running you know that winter is all but a distant memory. Grass cutting season means that spring is in full bloom, and that summer is near.
It was warm outside on this particular Saturday afternoon, and unfortunately the grass was already getting high in one section of the lawn. So it was time to embark upon what should now be a weekly duty.
Normally trying to get the lawn mower to start for the first time can be difficult. After all it had been idle during the long winter months.
In past years, this would often involve hours of pulling on the ignition string in an at-times futile attempt to get an aging gas-powered mower running again. Sadly, more than a few lawn mowers over the years have died during their long winter slumber.
One, in particular, stands out because it was a very good self-propelled lawnmower for the one season that it actually worked. After that one summer ended the self-propelled mower in question never started again. So I can’t say that I really got my money’s worth out of it.
The last I recall a relative was working on it, but he too could never get it to start again.
There are steps you can and should take to help increase a mower’s lifespan.
For example, any gas left in the mower over the winter month has to be poured out and replaced with fresh gasoline. You should always check the oil level as well.
This year was a little different. The mower that spent the long winter stored away wasn’t a gas-powered machine.
Last summer I finally decided to bite the bullet and go green. At least on the lawn mowing and weed-eating front. I purchased both an electric lawn mower and an electric weed-eater. Both are battery operated. The battery itself is simply recharged — not all that different from an electric vehicle, or EV for short.
However, no expensive EV charging station is needed. You simply charge the two batteries by plugging their individual chargers into a normal electric outlet.
Just like you do when you charge your cell phone or tablet.
It is as simple as that.
Gas was no longer an issue this year. But I did have to recharge the two batteries. And after a year of not being charged, the initial charge did take a little bit longer than normal.
I assume that is to be expected after a long period of inactivity.
But the big test still awaited. After being stored away all winter, would the electric lawn mower actually start? Or did I throw away more money by going green.
So I opened the small hatch area, inserted the freshly charged battery, and pushed the power button.
The electric mower immediately started without a fuss or any complications.
I was pleasantly surprised to see it working again.
No gas to worry about and no repeated pulling on an ignition cord. All I had to do was push the power “on” button.
Best yet is the fact that I was able to cut the entire lawn, including the grass adjoining the property along the road, without the battery running out of electricity.
Does this mean the electric lawn mower will last the entirety of season two? Maybe, and maybe not. But at least we are off to a good start.
So should you rush out and buy an electric lawn mower and electric weed eater today?
That’s entirely up to you. As far as I know, no one in Washington is mandating that you must do so at the moment. So it is entirely a matter of personal choice, at least for now.
However, after going electric, I’m not for sure that I would want to go back to a gas-powered mower. Not having to fill the gas container each week is a small victory in itself.
So does this mean I’m going to rush out now and buy an electric vehicle, or EV for short?
Of course not. I’m perfectly happy with my gas-guzzling Jeep.
Can you even buy a four-wheel drive EV Jeep?
The only electric vehicles I see on TV are fancy sports cars.
Here in the mountains it is still prudent to have a four-wheel drive vehicle.
And, of course, I would be afraid of an EV’s battery suddenly running out of power on one of our many mountainous roads here in West Virginia and neighboring Virginia.
So I’m sticking with my gas-powered Jeep, and my battery-powered lawn mower, for now.
It seems like a good compromise.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
