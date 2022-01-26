Lately I’ve been wondering about the phenomenon of folks who drive around in their vehicles with a mask on.
Now here me out here before you immediately pounce, criticize or send a nasty email. I’m talking about those individuals who are the only person in the vehicle. They are the driver, and the sole occupant, in their car.
I know it is bad out there right now with the Delta and Omicron surges, but if you are the only person in the vehicle, then the obvious question is who is the mask protecting you from? Yourself?
Oddly enough, I see this just about every day. I pass one, two and sometimes even three vehicles each morning on the way into work with a masked driver and no passengers in view.
In each instance, I wonder why they are wearing a mask if there is no one else in the vehicle. Can’t you just wait until you get to work, or your intended destination, before putting the mask on?
If you are wondering, I have nothing against masks. In fact, I’ve had folks to look at me like I’m crazy for wearing a mask in some of our local department stores, particularly those which are crowded with a lot of shoppers. Now I will admit that I do feel a little bit uncomfortable when I am the only person in a crowded store with a mask on, but I guess that is a story for another day.
However, I won’t apologize for masking up in a crowded department store. In fact, some of these stores are still encouraging folks to wear a mask. It is what it is until this current Omicron and Delta-fueled surge is over. We are being told that the Omicron surge could soon be reaching its peak in West Virginia. Let’s hope that is the case.
But masked drivers who are riding solo in their vehicles is a little bit of a different situation.
Normally, I am the only person in my vehicle during the morning and evening commutes to and from work. So there is no reason to wear a mask if I’m the only person in the vehicle. Right? Because there is no one else within six feet of me if I’m the only person in the vehicle.
I believe a recent letter to the editor in the newspaper mentioned the issue of masked drivers in vehicles without passengers, which caused me to chuckle. I guess it also inspired me to write this particular column and to ask the obvious question. Why are folks doing this?
No one, at least not yet, is mandating us to wear a mask in our vehicles while driving. Also what happens if you smoke? Wouldn’t it be difficult to smoke a cigarette in your vehicle while wearing a mask and driving at the same time? I’m just saying. I don’t smoke and have no plans to start doing so anytime soon. But surely some of these masked drivers out there are smokers too. Right?
So here is the deal. We should probably enjoy the freedom of driving without a mask on. If you have passengers in your vehicle, then yes — it is a different story. Everyone in the vehicle should then mask up, at least for now. Of course, if you are the only person in your vehicle, and you want to wear a mask, go ahead and do it. It’s your choice.
Still I do have to wonder if wearing a mask while driving could constitute a distracted driver situation?
I don’t know about you, but sometimes it is hard to see where you are walking or to concentrate properly while inside of a crowded store while wearing a mask. Also, a masked driver might be more inclined to remove his or her hands from the steering wheel multiple times to adjust their face covering while driving. That could be a little bit dangerous. Maybe someone should do a study to see if it is safe to operate a vehicle while wearing a mask.
Yes, it is still a very strange world that we are living in.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.