Is it really back to school time already? Apparently so.
Students are due back in the classroom bright and early Thursday morning in Tazewell and Bland counties. And school is already in session in Buchanan County, Va.
Other school divisions in the area also will be welcoming children back to school in the days ahead.
Students are due back in school in Monroe County on Thursday, August 25, and then youngsters across Mercer County will return to the classroom on Friday, August 26.
Children in McDowell County are then due back in school on Monday, August 29.
Whatever happened to summer vacation? It seems like school children in our region are returning to the classroom earlier and earlier each year. You almost have to feel sorry for the kids.
Back in the old (and might I say good) days, that wasn’t the case. We had the whole of month of August off, and normally the first week of September as well, before finally returning to our brick and mortar classrooms after Labor Day. There was no such thing as virtual learning back then. We used actual pen and paper and real textbooks with pages that we could turn with our fingers.
In fact, summer vacation wasn’t officially over until the Jerry Lee Lewis Telethon aired on channel 6. Then, as a kid, you knew it was time to go back to school. Like most families across our region, watching the day-long telethon was somewhat of a family tradition back in the day. Many of used rabbit ears (or a large antenna outside) to pick up channel 6. We would all sit down in front of the large analog television at different intervals throughout the morning and afternoon hours to see if the goal was being met, and to watch local celebrities who often traveled to Bluefield to be a part of the telethon.
Those were the good old days. Before COVID. Before rotten politics. Before the entire world went crazy over a virus that I, you and just about everyone else has already had.
Back in the day, August was a long and lazy month of playing outside and enjoying the sun. And for many families across the region, it was the month when the big out-of-town summer vacation was scheduled. Not so anymore.
Gosh, can we even afford to travel nowadays with still ridiculously high gas prices and even higher inflation.
•••
Not too many years ago during our pre-COVID world, the biggest worry of parents and students was whether their classrooms would be air-conditioned upon their return to school.
Classrooms without modern air-conditioning was a big problem in the region at the time. So much that the newspaper would receive frequent complaints from parents, who demanded action from school administrators when it came to dealing with humid and uncomfortable classrooms.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume that in the year 2022 all schools in our region are now properly equipped with modern air-conditioning systems since students are returning to the classroom so early nowadays. I hope that is a correct assumption to make. Because it can get quite hot during the month of August, and even in September, here in the mountains. And hot and humid conditions outside can translate into stuffy and uncomfortable classrooms for both students and teachers when air-conditioning systems are not present or are not working correctly. And that’s certainly not conducive to learning.
You also have to wonder just how focused the students will be in the classroom. It’s still August after all. Many of these students probably would prefer to still be at home enjoying the waning days of summer.
I wish all of the students the best of luck as they transition from summer vacation to the long school days. I also hope that COVID will no longer disrupt the learning process for children in our region.
I realize that change is a part of life, but all change is not necessarily for the best. Gone, I suppose, are the good old days of the family gathering around the television to watch the Jerry Lee Lewis telethon, and the idea of students not returning to school until after Labor Day.
Sorry kids, but it looks like summer vacation is over.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
