Given the deep political and social divide in America, finding common ground with our friends, neighbors, co-workers and sometimes even family members isn’t always easy.
Rarely does a political issue develop that most can find some level of agreement on. Or at least that was the case before the Biden Administration announced its grossly overreaching plan to snoop on the bank accounts of millions of Americans with account balances of $600 or more.
This unwarranted and unwanted plan being pushed by majority Democrats in Washington was met with immediate and almost bipartisan opposition.
After all, who wants the IRS monitoring the banking transactions of average Americans.
The proposal is as ill-advised as it sounds. Still, as it stands now, President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen want to provide the federal government with access to nearly every American’s bank account and their financial transaction information.
This invasive policy, if it is allowed to be implemented, will require all banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to report information to the Internal Revenue Service on every bank account that has a balance of at least $600 and exceeds $600 per year in transactions.
That’s outrageous.
Thankfully, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced the formation of a 19-state coalition that is vowing to fight the administration’s IRS plan.
Morrisey and the 19 states argue that Biden’s plan violates the rights of virtually every American with a bank account.
“As the chief legal officers of our states, we find this proposal wholly unacceptable and oppose any requirement of its kind,” Morrisey, and the 19 state attorneys general, said in a letter to Biden and Yellen. “It is at best overly burdensome and at worst it is illegal. As such, we ask you to rescind this proposal immediately.”
In the letter, the attorneys general argue that banks across the country will have to transform the way in which they conduct business in order to comply with the proposed reporting requirements, including investing significant amounts of money in data collection and other systems.
Furthermore, the 19 states warn that that consumers will be punished in many ways, as banks would likely pass on costs in the form of fees or higher interest rates. The plan would also require the centralized storage of sensitive information that would provide cyber criminals with an additional target to exploit information about nearly every American, the letter warns.
If stopping financial criminals or punishing those who evade taxes is the goal of the administration, as Biden claims, then Morrisey says the states will work with Biden to find the right solutions, but only solutions that are based on the rule of law.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., who represents 700,000 residents of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, also has co-sponsored a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that seeks to stop the IRS bank monitoring plan. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is supporting Griffith’s bill.
It’s almost unfathomable to think that the administration is trying to put such an invasive and deeply unpopular plan into effect.
In addition to West Virginia, the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah are fighting this egregious example of government overreach.
All lawmakers, regardless of their political affiliation, must join in this fight.
