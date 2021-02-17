How much do you pay to watch antenna TV...listen to AM/FM radio? Nothing. All that’s needed is the equipment and the power to operate it.
How do these mediums stay afloat? Advertising.
Internet access should be broadcast by government free of charge over the airways--the FAST kind, not the slow kind. Buy your receiver, computer/modem and pay that electric bill. That’s it! No 50, or whatever, bucks per month draining the people’s pockets–preventing them from stimulating the economy in other, more progressive ways.
Instead of commercials, the ‘Net would sustain itself by charging to post Web pages.
The billions Americans combined pay per month for access to the ‘Net would be more beneficially spent on extra goods and services and/or investments–providing more jobs and opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs...leading to a greater economy overall.
Support the cause.
Keith Anderson
Bluefield, W.Va.
