Sometimes weekend activities create stories, and an event last Saturday introduced me to new foods with flavors I loved and names I can’t pronounce.
St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield couldn’t have its annual World Food Festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the congregation decided to proceed with it. This year the festival offered drive-through takeout for people who didn’t want to dine at the church.
The festival started at 11 a.m. I arrived at about 11:30 a.m. and found myself wondering where I was going to park, but the church had arranged for parking along a nearby side road and a van to provide shuttle service to and from that the road to the church. I could have walked the distance, but it was nice to skip that part of the job.
When I disembarked at the church, I talked with Father Michael Foster about the festival and started interviewing cooks that had a few moments between orders. The food tent was very busy, so I had to grab moments where I could get them. I was also deciding what I was going to order for myself. It was almost lunchtime and I was not about to go hungry at a food festival of all places.
Right away, I decided that I was going to order a Greek dish called saganaki, also known as “flaming cheese.” That name doesn’t mean the cheese is spicy hot. It describes how it’s made. It means searing the cheese with flames. I watched the process and wondered what kept that cheese from evaporating, but the result was great. I envisioned making grilled cheese sandwiches out of saganaki. I considered getting a gyro sandwich – pronounced yee-row, which sounds like hero to me – but I was short on time. Oh, but they looked good.
I also sampled a Romanian dish called mititici/mici or “little ones,” which are grilled ground meat rolls made of fresh beef mixed with pork, garlic and spices. That quick meal was another enjoyable experience.
The next stop was the dessert section inside the church. Normally, desserts are forbidden ground for me thanks to diabetes, but I had to look and actually found a cookie called koulourakia, which is a traditional Greek dessert usually served during Easter; there were only three cookies per bag, so that was good for me. They were a little dry, but I think that’s so they’ll go well with coffee or hot cocoa. I also had a piece of sugar-free peanut butter pie.
A food festival section featuring American hot dogs, pulled pork barbeque and brown beans and cornbread was ready for visitors, particularly children, who were not quite ready to try pirogi or kapustnica, a rich cabbage soup with kraut and sausage. I decided to stick with the European food. If you don’t try the local food when you travel, what’s the point in going at all? The same applies to a world food festival.
In a way, the food festival pays tribute to the many cultures represented in the coalfields. People from all over the world came to West Virginia and other parts of Appalachia to work in the mines. My mom, who grew up in a coal camp with her brothers and sisters, remembers Italian neighbors who had recently immigrated. Some of them could hardly speak English. My grandmother Jordan’s ancestors came from Scotland soon after the Civil War and, of course, eventually settled in Appalachia. I know that many people calling Hungary, Poland, Greece and other places in Europe their country of origin came to work in West Virginia, bringing their customs and their recipes with them.
Hopefully, the church will be able to have the food festival next year. I plan to attend even if I’m not asked to write a story about it. There were a lot of items I didn’t get a chance to sample and I want to complete my international food experience. I may order the food sampler with a little bit of everything, take it home and enjoy it as I watch a movie.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.