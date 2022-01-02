All indications currently point to a continuation of new business growth in West Virginia in the years ahead. That’s why the new intermediate court of appeals system in the Mountain State is so urgently needed.
The intermediate court, which was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, is a body that hears appeals from the lower courts before they advance to the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
In the past, many frivolous lawsuits introduced on the local level were automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court, overloading the high court’s docket in the process. That created an unfriendly business climate for the Mountain State, and those prospective businesses and industries that were considering a move to West Virginia.
Now the new intermediate appeals court will be able to serve as a screening tool for those frivolous lawsuits before they reach the high court. The cases will either be accepted or rejected on their legal grounds at the intermediate court level.
That gives the West Virginia Supreme Court more leeway in which cases will be heard while also helping to ease its workload.
Across the nation, 41 of 50 states now have an intermediate court of appeals. So West Virginia is finally in line with a majority of the states as it relates to having an intermediate court system in place.
Last week, Republican Governor Jim Justice announced the three judges who will fill the seats on the new court. He appointed Thomas E. Scarr of Huntington for a term of two-and-a-half years, Daniel W. Greear of Charleston for a term of four-and-a-half years, and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling for a term of six-and-a-half years.
“This is an incredible step for our state that reflects the values of West Virginians and continues to make West Virginia more and more business friendly,” Justice said during his formal announcement. “Throughout the years, I’ve always tried to champion judicial reform in West Virginia. I thank our legislators and everyone who has worked to make this historic day a reality and I congratulate our appointees.”
The creation of the new intermediate court of appeals is an important, and long-overdue step for West Virginia. It will help in improving West Virginia’s business climate while also making the state more business friendly.
It will guarantee a right of appeal and add stability and predictability to the legal system, a point correctly noted last week by the West Virginia Hospital Association. Having the intermediate court system in place also will allow the West Virginia Supreme Court to focus on those legal issues of the utmost importance facing the Mountain State.
The court’s creation is an important win for West Virginia.
