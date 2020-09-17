It’s pretty easy to pick out the planet Venus when the night sky is clear. Our otherworldly neighbor appears as an especially bright star in the sky. The planet’s named after the Roman goddess of love, and science fiction writers have long imagined it as a world covered with strange jungles, stranger monsters and torrid oceans. Unfortunately, early space probes that managed to reach the planet’s surface found a prime piece of the devil’s real estate. The air pressure would crush any human tourist and the heat would melt their jewelry and cellphones. Don’t expect any selfies from the surface of Venus anytime soon unless they’re shot by a Venus rover built like a tank.
I rarely think about Venus, but an news item caught my eye a few days ago because it wasn’t about COVID-19. It appears that scientists have spotted possible evidence of life on the boiling hot planet.
Apparently, long-range instruments have detected a substance called phosphine, something that’s found in various Earth animals and plants. There are scientists who believe this chemical could only be coming from lifeforms.
Well, Venus wasn’t on my list of places that could harbor life. Like a lot of other folks, I’ve always thought Mars, the classic red planet, was the most likely candidate. Science fiction writers have populated Mars with everything from squid-like aliens using three-legged war machines to conquer Earth to Martian princesses and three-armed warriors. People have claimed to see ancient ruins, skulls and humanoids in photographs shot from NASA rovers exploring the planet.
Oh, I almost forgot the ocean that could exist under the ice of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. Some scientists believe that Europa could have lifeforms similar to the ones found miles beneath Earth’s oceans.
Life has made homes in places that would kill human beings. It’s been found the hot volcanic ponds that would boil people alive and under the frigid ice of Antarctica. Locally, I’ve seen weeds sprouting in the middle of busy highways, and I still remember visiting a place in Chicago years ago that was dubbed an EPA nightmare. It was barren, poisoned waste near several manufacturing complexes. My friends and I had a flat tire right in the middle of this wasteland. It was a dirty version of Mars, but I could see weeds sprouting here and there.
Now scientists are talking about some day sending probes to Venus that could take samples of the atmosphere and bring it back to Earth for study. It’s an interesting idea, but I’m not sure it’s a good one. Our record for keeping dangerous microbes and viruses sealed up in their bottles isn’t a 100 percent success. We just don’t know how Venusian life, if there is any, would react to Earth.
A really good example of the danger was in the late Michael Crichton’s science fiction novel “The Andromeda Strain,” which was later a movie. In this story, a space probe brings a deadly life form dubbed Andromeda back to Earth. It’s taken to an underground laboratory called Wildfire, which is equipped with a nuclear bomb to destroy any bug that escapes containment. The system is considered foolproof.
Well, the horrified scientists discover that Andromeda eats deadly radiation that way bacteria eats sugar. It would love a nuclear explosion; and, of course, the scientists just avoid giving it one.
Hearing about the possibility of life on Venus was a welcome break from news about the pandemic, rioting, rampant forest fires and other events that are making the year 2020 a very interesting time. I hope we do send probes some day to learn if there really is life hovering in those deadly clouds. I lived to see astronauts land on the moon, and I would love to be around long enough to hear that we aren’t alone in the universe. I would send probes that could analyze that Venusian air while it’s still on Venus, and not risk bringing it back to Earth. We really don’t need to make life here any more interesting than it is right now.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
