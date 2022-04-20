It is a frustrating ritual that is repeated far too many times during the course of a normal month. I’m talking about picking up the trash thrown out by other people.
For whatever reason, some motorists who should know better think it is OK to throw trash out along area roadways and property lines. Sometimes the offending litter will end up near one’s roadside mailbox or driveway.
I don’t throw trash out of a vehicle, and I can’t imagine why others would do so. Yet it occurs, all too frequently here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Instead of littering, more people need to participate in spring cleaning.
In case you haven’t heard, we are entering the final stretch of the Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, a six-week spring cleaning effort that is set to wrap up on Saturday, April 30.
If you haven’t participated in spring cleaning yet, what are you waiting for?
We should all participate, and can do so by cleaning around our homes, yards, streets and neighborhoods. It is the right thing to do. It’s also helpful when you have coordinated spring-cleaning events, such as the ongoing Keep Mercer Clean effort.
I will admit cleaning takes a lot of work — whether it is cleaning our homes, vehicles or yards. But most of us still make a concentrated effort to keep our surroundings as pristine as possible. Still it can be difficult to keep up with all of the unwanted debris and junk that will normally accumulate over time around our homes and yards. Hence the need for spring cleaning.
The more people who participate in spring cleaning the better the outcome for our community and environment.
We need entire neighborhoods and communities — along with civic groups, clubs, church groups, youth groups and others — pitching in during these programs to help tidy up streets, neighborhoods and communities.
Everyone can pick up trash around our homes, yards, streets and neighborhoods. It is the right thing to do — particularly in light of the ongoing efforts to promote our region as a tourism destination.
Thousands of ATV tourists travel to our region each week to ride the Hatfield-McCoy and Spearhead trails. The last thing these visitors need to see are area roadways cluttered with litter and debris.
Furthermore, a full slate of fairs and festivals are on schedule for the months of May, June, July and August, including the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. These events also draw a large number of out-of-town visitors to the area. So now is the time to tidy up the region in advance of all of these summer gatherings.
Chances are you have probably already seen groups of people out cleaning up around area roadways as part of the Keep Mercer Clean effort.
Sadly, most of these volunteers are picking up trash left behind by others. If people wouldn’t illegally dump trash and garbage, and throw beer and soda cans from their vehicles, such coordinated spring cleaning campaigns wouldn’t even be needed.
I have never understood why people throw trash from their vehicles.
We should strive to protect the scenic beauty here in the mountains, not deface our hills and valleys with garbage. Even worse are those individuals who dump old furniture, appliances, tires and other junk along our roadways and mountains.
Thankfully there are still plenty of people who respect our scenic beauty and the environment, and are willing to pick up the trash each spring left behind by others. We should applaud all of these individuals who are participating in spring cleaning campaigns.
Everyone should take advantage of the upcoming spring cleaning sessions. Please help to beautify your homes, yards, streets and neighborhoods. Help make a difference, and help clean up this beautiful region we all call home.
And please stop throwing garbage from your vehicles onto area roadways. No one wants to pick up someone else’s trash.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.