It amazes me the outcry and the shifting of blame for the lack of preparedness for this COVID-19 pandemic by state governors. Do they not realize that they are their state’s chief executive and it is their responsibility to do the due diligence to equip the state and be responsible for what they have or do not have? Not the federal government’s fault. Wait I misspoke, from their point of view it’s Trump’s fault.
It seems that everything needed, real or imaginary, is the responsibility of the federal government, and not theirs. Isn’t it obvious that anything the feds undertake is consumed with fraud and abuse? Just look at the large companies who have absorbed the funds that were meant to go to small businesses and what does Congress do? We throw another $400 billion into that slush fund that will also be mismanaged. Congress cannot and will not address any one issue without piling on and throwing more money at their pet projects.
So what do the state governors cry for now? Yeah you guessed it, money. It seems that their revenue streams have dried up because of the shutdowns and they want the federal government to bail them out to the tune of trillions of dollars. Yes, they do have a problem, but many of those states, especially those led by the Democrats, were in financial difficulty before the pandemic.
Where is money coming from? Those same streams that went dry for the states have dried up for the feds also. The nation does not have any money coming into the federal coffers that the states don’t have coming into theirs. I guess we just go deeper into debt. Do you not know that eventually you cannot borrow more money and if you just continue to print paper money it’s just paper?
I sure hope that when this crisis is over or at least manageable we learn some lessons and apply what we have learned. Especially, planning for the next one, bring our manufacturing home, controlling our state and federal budgets, equipping our hospitals, paying our nurses a decent salary so that that field is attractive and finally pulling on our big boy or girl pants and taking responsibility for the offices we aspire to. I am glad that our state has Jim Justice at the helm.
Alan Webb
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.