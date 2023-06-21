Here in the mountains of Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, a number of communities are still lagging behind when it comes to access to high-speed broadband.
While efforts to extend broadband service to those in need are ongoing, federal officials have now found an unlikely ally to assist with that endeavor. Last week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced a $25 million federal funding award that will allow Appalachian Power to lay additional fiber in Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Summers and Raleigh counties. Manchin and Capito said this will help get broadband to another 22,000 households that are currently lacking the high-speed service.
In 2020, West Virginia became just the second state to permit utilities to lay additional fiber for broadband purposes, according to Manchin’s office. That is how Appalachian Power will be able to assist with the latest project.
While you don’t normally think about the power company when it comes to broadband, Appalachian Power does already own the rights-of-way for existing utility lines in those five counties. So getting the power company to help with installing fiber optic along those lines makes sense.
In fact, Appalachian Power has already been involved with installing fiber on utility lines in Logan and Mingo counties.
The company isn’t providing broadband. It is simply installing the fiber that a broadband provider can utilize to provide service to the area, Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said.
“We don’t actually provide internet service or anything like that — we are just put the infrastructure along our facilities so a provider can access our services,” Moye explained. “It will enable broadband service providers to make broadband available. It makes it such that an internet service provider can be in that area and provide service to the folks who want it.”
Moye said the actual fiber will be installed on company utility poles. He said the next step for Appalachian Power will be to seek approval for the project with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Manchin included a provision in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to incentivize public utility companies like Appalachian Power to build middle-mile fiber. Funding for the latest five county project is coming from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
“This announcement is great news for Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties, and I applaud Appalachian Power for their innovative approach to making necessary improvements to their grid while also bringing broadband connectivity to Southern West Virginia,” Manchin said.
“I’m thrilled to see NTIA providing support to southern West Virginia so we can continue our work to connect that last home, last school, and last business with reliable broadband service,” Capito added.
While the project is in the early stages and will take time to complete, it is another important step toward connecting underserved communities across our region which are still in need of broadband service.
