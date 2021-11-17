Now that Congress has finally approved the much-debated bipartisan infrastructure bill, the big question now is what local infrastructure projects will be funded.
And specifically, what level of federal funding will be earmarked for new sections of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia?
Not to be confused with the larger and more controversial social spending and climate change bill that majority Democrats in Washington are still wrangling over, the $1 trillion measure deals mostly with real infrastructure, specifically roads, bridges, water, sewer and broadband. The bill was signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the bipartisan infrastructure bill will bring about $6 billion in new infrastructure funding into West Virginia over the next five years.
“West Virginia has 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway in poor condition and 32 percent of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life,” Manchin said. “At least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access.”
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was one of several Republicans who supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“This bill will rebuild crumbling roads and bridges; address aging water and wastewater systems; support our airports and ports; and connect rural America with broadband infrastructure and finally close the digital divide,” Capito said.
It all sounds great. But what we need now are specific details.
Who is getting what? How much money will the King Coal Highway project receive? Will funding be earmarked to allow for a continuation of construction on the King Coal Highway in Mercer County near Airport Road in Bluefield? How much funding will the Coalfields Expressway project receive, and will these dollars be used in McDowell County?
What communities across southern West Virginia will receive federal dollars for broadband deployment as part of the infrastructure bill? Will new water and sewer-treatment facilities be constructed in communities across the deep south counties where there is an urgent need for modern infrastructure? What aging bridges will be replaced across southern West Virginia?
While many of these decisions will ultimately be made on the state level, it is still critical for the general public to know what projects will be funded, and the amount of the individual funding awards.
Now that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is law, the sooner a specific project-by-project breakdown can be released by the federal and state government the better. Area residents need to know what local projects will be funded.
