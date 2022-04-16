A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a low-cost spay/neuter clinic being held in Mercer County to assist pet owners:
• That is exactly what is needed to help the animal situation. People can’t afford $300 or more to spay an animal. They are the [ones] suffering — Lisa D.
On an opinion column about plans for the construction of the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County:
• “King Coal Highway,” or whatever they want to rename it, hasn’t been touched in 30 years until the section in Bluefield recently got carved out … unless there is federal money backing this it won’t happen — Robert B.
• We would just like to have some roads we can drive on without hitting potholes! — Larkin R.
• It’s election year. Same ole story. Different year — Belinda B.
On a story about the jury acquitting two men, and being unable to reach a verdict on two more, in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot trial:
• So being a gullible pothead is an acceptable legal defense against felonies now? — Ken M.
• Good, feds set them up and lied. Prosecute those degenerates — Thomas S.
On a story about a McDowell County man being arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend:
• How can someone just pick up a gun and think it’s OK to kill another soul. So heartbreaking for this person’s family. My prayers are with them — Rebecca M.
• I knew her a little in school. She was such a beautiful soul — Ruth J.
• Prayers for her family! So sad. — Frankie B.
On a story about Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett attending a White House celebration held for new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson:
• Very proud of Commissioner Puckett and such an honor for him to be invited. What a wonderful day for our country. I wish I could have been there too — Linda A.
• Well, with that, he lost my vote — Susan G.
On a story about one-time retail giant K-Mart now being down to three stores in the continental U.S.:
• Miss my K mart, so sad and my Sears — Barb E.
• We lose a world with Kresges, Hills and Sears and are left with more Walmarts — Joe H.
On a story about a Mercer County man getting 20 to 50 years in prison for the second-degree sexual assault of two boys:
• God may have forgiven you sir, but you must seek the forgiveness from your victims also, and there is still restitution due to your heinous sins — Jerry M.
• Finally Mercer County handled a child abuse charge appropriately! Keep up the good work — Debora B.
On a story about U. S. inflation soaring to its highest point in 40 years:
• What is the man in the White House doing about it? Does he care that the American people are suffering? I don’t think so — Pat S.
• Meanwhile the corporations are all having record profits so I don’t want to hear anyone blaming them for jacking up the prices — Joe H.
• The Biden White House will continue the blame game and claim the only solution is more stimulus packages. Build back better is a disaster — Charlie C.
• Even my dog’s food has went up by $5 a bag from just two weeks ago! — Jeanne L.
On a story about Bluefield considering opening up parts of the city to ATV riders:
• All sorts of reasons listed here for why this is a bad idea but what about the obvious indications? Like must be a licensed driver, tagged and insured? Subject to the same traffic laws as everyone else? — Debra S.
• There are too many kids out and kids driving. These people do not respect others on the road. They drive fast and many drink — Jacquelyn C.
• Be stupid not to do this. It’s extremely well for business as to riders being able to ride right up to gas pumps and restaurants and store fronts. — Justin R.
• Bluefield is looking for anything that will bring people to their city — Bertha R.
• Oh no. Go to the town of War. It’s like a circus. It’s too dangerous — Terry D.
