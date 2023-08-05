When it comes to blighted and dilapidated structures, most individuals think of abandoned houses that have fallen into a state of disrepair.
But if you search closely enough across the two-state region, you can also find abandoned commercial and industrial sites that are blighted and in need of repair. One such site in the town limits of Bluefield, Va., has now been targeted for a job-creating restoration.
The town of Bluefield was one of only four localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive an Industrial Revitalization Fund grant award. The $750,000 state grant was announced last week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and will be used to transform an abandoned industrial site into the new Thistle Industrial Complex.
The newly created properties will operate as the Thistle Industrial Complex, which currently has several committed and interested tenants, according to the governor’s office.
Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous says he is proud that the town was one of only four localities to receive an award. He credits town communications officer Lori Stacy for putting together a successful application that state officials were able to buy into.
“Anytime we get some help it is a great thing,” Linkous said. “The amazing thing about this grant is there were only four in the whole state of Virginia that got this grant because the application was done so correctly, and they saw the need.”
The project is noteworthy in that four tenants have already been identified for the project. In all, six business sites will be created, so there will be room for two additional tenants, according to Stacy.
The project is expected to create 15 jobs initially.
“It is a very blighted property,” Stacy said of the industrial site targeted for renovations. “Extensive renovations will have to be done to the building. We are just happy to get such a large amount of an award. We do have a great vision, and hope to be able to really help the business not only succeed but eventually be the catalyst for an economic foundation not only for our town, but also our county.”
The jobs created at the site will be geared more toward manufacturing, according to Bluefield, Va. Town Council member Chuck Presley.
“It is basically a huge win for us,” Presley said. “We have a lot of people who want to use that property.”
Bluefield was one of four localities sharing in more than $8.2 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grant funds. Another regional grant recipient was the town of Abingdon, which is receiving $5 million to convert a former Kmart building into a new child development and workforce hub.
The planned renovations to the Bluefield site will take time to complete, and there isn’t a current opening date for the complex.
Still it is exciting to hear that an abandoned industrial site in the town will soon be back in use for small business manufacturing purposes. This is another noteworthy win for the region, the town of Bluefield, Va., and Tazewell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.