John Adams, second president of the United States, believed that July 2 should be recognized as Independence Day and for years refused to speak at any events celebrating the Fourth as the “official” holiday. It was on that date in 1776 that the assembled delegates voted overwhelmingly in favor of Richard Henry Lee’s resolution that the colonies should move for independence. Every group except New York originally supported the plan and later New York joined in to make it unanimous.
Adams, who was famous for exchanging letters with his wife, Abigail, wrote to her about July 2 and observed, “July 2 will be observed as the great anniversary festival, and the celebration should include games, sports, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other.”
It was not to be as Adams wished, whether or not he was right about the correct date. Congress officially accepted the proposal on the 4th and from then on that has been the date that we now refer to as Independence Day.
George Washington, who was the first president, disagreed with Adams and ordered a double ration of rum for the American troops still fighting against the British before the war’s end in 1781. Philadelphia, where the delegates met, was the first city to hold celebrations and Massachusetts, the state where the first serious fighting began, was the first state to proclaim July 4 a holiday.
Thomas Jefferson wrote much of the Declaration of Independence although Adams was a major influence in the process. The two became rivals, both rose to become president and each lived exactly 50 years after the declaration was signed. They had by then repaired their long-damaged friendship, although some competitive fire must have remained, judging by what Adams’ last words were.
On July 4, 1776, Adams on his deathbed in Massachusetts reportedly said, “And Jefferson still lives,” not knowing that down in Charlottesville, the old Virginian had died hours before.
Still, the American Revolution was not a war fought for the independence of all. Enslaved Africans and their descendants were not included in the struggle. It was said that “slavery was the serpent coiled up under the table” as the colonial leaders worked to form a new country. Ironically, Jefferson was the writer of the Declaration of Independence and yet he owned over 200 slaves. Adams never owned another human being and neither did Benjamin Franklin. Washington, another Virginian, was also a slave owner and so the die was cast at the very outset of the nation.
Women were not created equal, either, it would seem from the original plans. Although 1776 is celebrated as the origin date of liberty, females were not given such basic rights as suffrage. In fact, it was not until 1920, some 144 years later, that women gained the right to the ballot and even then, a large number of citizens opposed the move. Owning land, running for office, holding positions of leadership in organizations and other areas of responsibility were also very difficult for women to achieve in the generations following the war of independence.
Not quite a century later, the slaves finally gained their freedom in the Civil War fought between 1861 – 65. Despite the official liberty spelled out in Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1862, Reconstruction after the war and a thinly-veiled reorganization of the Old South kept the former slaves from equal rights for decades after. It was not only in the South but across the nation that African-Americans were subjected to slights and semi-legal methods to deny them the basic freedoms represented by July 4.
This has led to the spotlight being placed on Juneteenth, the June 19 date in 1865 in Texas when the final group of slaves was finally notified that the war was over and that they were no longer held in bondage. Noted civil rights leaders, specifically former slave Frederick Douglass, were vocal in not respecting July 4 as a day of freedom because neither their ancestors nor they themselves had enjoyed such benefits.
Although America is celebrated as the Melting Pot where those of many nations can come together as one, immigrants not from Western Europe have often suffered the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. For example, when the Transcontinental Railroad was being built, numbers of Chinese laborers were brought to the West and did much of the back-breaking labor to lay the tracks. When the work was done, these same workers were often laid off immediately without so much as a way to get home. Even in our own coalfields, discrimination against certain immigrant miners was widespread.
Nevertheless, although the United States has surely had a checkered history along its winding road to the present day, it has often been a light and leader for the rest of the world and we continue to try to live up to the best ideals the Founding Fathers began.
Happy Birthday weekend, America!
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
