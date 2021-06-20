West Virginia’s county governments are facing a possible hike in the daily rate they pay to house inmates in one of the state’s regional jails. If approved, the daily rate could increase from $48.25 to $54. This sum might not sound like a lot of money, but it becomes a huge sum for counties that have inmates that are being held without bond or cannot make bond for months until their days in court.
The result of this situation is monthly jail bills in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, Mercer County pays an average of $120,000 to $140,000 a month for its jail bill. This does not take into account the cost of transporting inmates to and from the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver and personnel costs. Monthly jail bills are one of the biggest items on any county’s annual budget.
It is not unusual for the cost of any service to go up. The regional jail system has to pay for food, inmates’ medical care, cleaning, security, maintenance at the jails and salaries, and the cost of providing all of those items keeps increasing. Like any other public entity or private business, the regional jails pass these increases on to the consumers.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said recently at a county commission meeting that the state’s counties have already set their budgets, so any excess revenues would be expended on paying jail bills. For a comparison, he said Mercer County spends more on a monthly jail bill than it does on economic development for an entire year.
Puckett said that county governments are hoping that the jail rate increase can be delayed.
Counties have been using measures such as home confinement to keep monthly jail bills under control, but these bills still remain high.
With today’s world of increasing prices, the fact the state’s jail authority is seeking a rate increase is understandable, but it also must be understood that West Virginia’s counties often struggle to keep up with their jail bills. It would be good to see the jail authorities and the counties work together to find a more affordable daily rate.
Counties that cannot keep up with their jail bills could face decisions such as whether to let inmates out early. Some nonviolent inmates could see early release, but many of the men and women in the regional jails are facing charges such as murder, malicious wounding, sexual assault and drug dealing. Releasing these inmates early would pose a threat to their communities.
Rather than face this possibility, the regional jail and the counties need to work together and find a more affordable rate that will allow the jails to keep functioning while helping the counties keep their budgets balanced and dangerous inmates behind bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.