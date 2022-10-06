Bluefield will soon be in the housing business. Literally.
Turn-key houses will be constructed along Exit 1 at the new Omnis Building Technologies site next year.
It’s another major economic development win for Bluefield that will create new, high-paying jobs, for our region.
Area residents who have been wondering when those jobs will become available now have an answer.
Mathew Hart, vice president of human resources for Omnis Building Technologies, told members of the Bluefield Rotary Club last month that hiring for the new Bluefield manufacturing plant will begin in early 2023.
Hart says the company expects to hire between 150 to 210 people by 2025.
After certification, starting salaries would be $30 an hour. So these are high-paying, in-demand jobs, that are coming to Bluefield.
Hart said the people needed to operate the facility will range from engineering backgrounds, human resources, accounting, and “the whole gamut of running a business.”
“It will be a production plant. It will be a production facility where we will build the units for the homes coming out of this facility here,” Hart said. “The plan right now is to engage all of the local technical colleges to provide training programs to prepare high school graduates, college-age entry and those who just have a general contracting industry, any of the engineering sciences to be able to provide well-paying positions for those individuals.”
So how exactly will new homes be built inside of the $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility?
“For those who don’t understand what we’re doing or haven’t had a chance to hear about Omnis, the technology we have perfected is called a composite insulated building,” Hart told the rotary club members. “Essentially, it’s a concrete exterior around a polystyrene interior. The cement mix that we use is eight times stronger than normal concrete cement mix.”
Hart compared the system, for what he said was a lack of a better comparison, to Lego blocks. Its concrete will use coal byproducts.
“It’s a 4 (feet) by 10 (feet) sheet which can be clipped together, and will allow people to build a 1,500 square foot home in eight to 24 hours,” Hart said. “It’s been hurricane tested. It’s been tornado tested. It’s been fire tested. It’s a magnificent product.”
The company hopes to begin plant operations during the May to June 2023 timeframe.
It’s an exciting project for Bluefield.
Area residents who are interested in getting into the house-building business should take note, and be prepared to apply for employment early next year.
