I struggle to find a proper characterization of what I'm seeing.
A pedestrian is stumbling along a sidewalk adjacent to a congested roadway. Her eyes are clearly focused on her cellphone, and not on where she is walking. Nor all of the traffic that is moving back and forth on the roadway adjacent to the sidewalk.
As someone who has suffered through 10 seasons (or is it 11 seasons now?) of "The Walking Dead," there is only one term I can come up with. A zombie. She's walking like a zombie, paying no attention to all the traffic buzzing back and forth on the roadway beside of her.
Sadly, this isn't an unusual occurrence. Just look around you. Odds are several of the people you see within close proximity are likely looking at their cellphones, and not where they are walking.
Even worse, if you pay attention to people who are driving, you will often notice that many are looking at their cellphones as opposed to the road in front of them. That's why when the light turns green, the car in front of you doesn't move. The driver doesn't realize that the traffic signal has changed from red to green because he or she is still looking down at their cellphone.
A zombie behind the wheel of a moving vehicle?
There are other arguments that can be made in support of the zombie analogy.
If you’ve ever watched a zombie movie or television show, you know that the walking dead have no brain activity. They are simply shambling corpses.
Nowadays, it seems like a lot of people aren’t using their brains anymore. And at the very least, common sense seems to have gone the way of the dinosaur.
Sadly, the masses simply do as they are told without argument or any form of constructive thought or debate. Not that long ago, debate and varied opinions were encouraged. Apparently that is no longer the case.
As a generation that is consuming information in real time — through tiny computers conveniently disguised as cell phones — sometimes we act as if we are devoid of basic logic.
Now, in defense of the lady I saw walking down that busy street, there is nothing wrong with looking at our cell phones while standing or even occasionally walking a few steps. I sometimes do that too — if only for a few seconds — before realizing that it is more important to keep my eyes on what is in front of me. After all, there are vehicles driving back and forth up and down the road. And what if there is a rock, fire hydrant or manhole in front of me. It’s better to keep my eyes focused on the sidewalk, road or path in front of me as opposed to on my cellphone.
We should all try to keep our eyes focused on what is ahead, figuratively speaking, while also having an ability to look at both sides of an issue. Just because someone is telling you something is a fact or settled science, it doesn't mean you still can't question it. Personally, I don't care what the Facebook or Twitter fact checkers say. Who are these so-called fact checkers anyhow? What are their qualifications and who made them all knowing beings?
Knowledge is power, and there is much information to be consumed. But we should still keep our eyes focused on the road ahead, as opposed to those tiny little cellphone screens 24-7.
Speaking of those small cellphone screens, if I’m going to consume information digitally, lately I prefer doing so on a larger 10-inch notebook instead. The screen is much easier to see than the tiny cellphone, and readers are generally not needed with the larger screen.
Of course, the cellphone is still the quickest and easiest device to use.
Just don't walk and act like a zombie when you are doing so.
Whenever possible, I try to put the cellphone in my pocket, and a walking stick in my hand, whenever I decide to take a stroll outside.
It's easier to keep your eyes focused on what is ahead of you that way. And to think things out — a careful evaluation of both sides of an issue — not just a one-sided narrower view advocated by a fact checker or a politician.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
