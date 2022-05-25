For a brief period of time in February, life slowed to a crawl thanks in part to some unplanned quarantine downtime.
I tried to be productive during this time, despite a persistent cough and congestion. It wasn’t exactly a staycation or a working vacation, but I spent plenty of time house cleaning, mopping, vacuuming, watching old movies and DVDs over again, and eating plenty of unhealthy food. I also slept longer than normal each day and must have went through at least two bottles of cough medicine.
Unfortunately, it was cold outside, so there wasn’t much that could be accomplished outdoors. Thus I attempted to watch just about everything that was watchable on television. Sadly, most of what was on the small screen at the time was largely unwatchable, which is the problem with television, streaming and movies in general nowadays. Repeats of old stuff — like “American Pickers” and “Storage Wars” was probably the television highlight of the week — despite my general dislike of reality television.
Of course, how can you not like a show about people finding old junk — sometimes valuable old junk.
That’s the reason many of us go to flea markets, after all, is to find old junk.
You know the saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And it doesn’t really matter if we find the old junk at a flea market, a pawn shop or even inside an abandoned storage locker.
Years ago, when I was in my early 20s, I got rid of a lot of old junk that would probably be considered valuable today.
But I was young, and just getting started in life. I needed the extra cash to help make ends meet and to buy more modern junk.
Old toys, comic books and video game systems were among the items that I sold, some of which are now considered valuable today by collectors. Some of these items — like the last gaming system ever made by Atari — are being sold nowadays for insane amounts of money on E-Bay and Amazon.
Back during the college years I had a Jaguar. Not the sports car. I could only wish. Just the rare Atari system.
I guess I never should have sold it.
If I ever come across one again at a flea market, or maybe even Goodwill, then I would certainly buy it again.
That way I could boast of owning a Jaguar, and everyone would assume I’m talking about the luxury sports car.
Many old comic books also were sold years ago, but I still have a ton more taking up valuable space at home.
As hard as it is to sell old stuff, I’m probably going to have to get rid of these eventually.
Comics are tough to sell, because people normally want to buy them in bulk, and not by individual issues.
All of the old childhood toys are gone, so anything that was of value is now certainly lost.
I do hope to hit more flea markets this summer. So far I haven’t found anything too valuable, but it also could be a matter of timing. You basically have to be there first thing in the morning (I’m talking 7 a.m. or earlier) to find stuff, otherwise other people (the early risers) will beat you to it.
I get up early each weekday for work, so it is tough getting out bed that early on a Saturday morning.
Buying old stuff online is expensive, so flea markets are a better venue. But you aren’t guaranteed to find what you are looking for.
On the television show “Storage Wars,” the buyers almost always find something rare or valuable inside of the abandoned storage units. In fact, it seems to be a little too good to be true. A rare or valuable item is waiting to be found in every single abandoned storage unit? Well, at least as long as a television camera is present, I suppose.
In the real, non-reality television world, the odds aren’t necessarily in your favor when it comes to finding a rare or valuable item at a flea market or auction.
But there is no harm in trying. And as far as I know, we don’t have any abandoned storage sheds around here that are being auction off.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.