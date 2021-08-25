I
don’t know about you, but nothing really surprises me anymore.
Not after 2020, and not after all of the chaos, anger and division that the year 2021 has brought us to date.
The latest angst has been centered around the sudden and shocking collapse of Afghanistan and America’s retreat from that battlefield.
I’m certainly old enough to remember 9/11, and I’m sure you are too.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of young people out there who aren’t actually old enough to remember the deadly terror attacks on America. The collapse of the twin towers. The attack on the Pentagon. The heroes of Flight 93, who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country while fighting back against the airborne hijackers.
Some today are too young to remember these tragic events. They also don’t realize that it was the Taliban who provided shelter to the al-Qaida terrorists who attacked America on Sept. 11 2001, killing nearly 3,000 innocent civilians in the process.
A U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan subsequently drove the Taliban from power months after the 9/11 terror attacks on America.
That’s why for me – and millions of other like-minded Americans — it was disheartening to see America’s hasty and seemingly unorganized retreat that allowed the Taliban to reclaim control of Afghanistan.
Why would America leaves weapons, military vehicles and military aircraft behind for the enemy to acquire? It just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Many argue, and perhaps rightfully so, that America’s retreat from the Taliban advance will be seen as a sign of weakness by our enemies.
There is no question that after 20 years, America’s longest war needed to end. But certainly not like this.
But hey, it’s 2021. So anything is possible. Right?
Just last week, a man claiming to have a bomb was in a standoff with authorities near the U.S. Capitol.
That incident ended peacefully when the suspect finally surrendered. But it occurred in the same year that the U.S. Capitol was breached and attacked by an angry mob.
If the past 19 months has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. As now seemingly anything can happen.
With the pandemic dragging into a second year, frustrations also are mounting over virus restrictions, mask mandates and authoritarian dictates such as digital vaccine passports. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would see American cities requiring digital vaccine passports to enter restaurants, shopping centers and theaters. What’s next?
These are truly strange times that we are living in.
I know people are frustrated. I am too. Everyone wants this pandemic to be over with already. But it’s not. And now we are seeing increased reports of so-called break-thru cases involving individuals who are fully vaccinated.
So, I’m OK with masks and social distancing, at least for now.
I still maintain that social distancing — the art of staying six feet away from the person in front of you at the local check-out aisle — is still the easiest thing to do. Yet every time I go to a store, I find a person so close behind me that he or she can breathe on my neck.
So maybe even the simple step of staying six feet away from other folks at the grocery store is still too much to ask for in the year 2021. As there is little that Americans can agree on nowadays anyhow.
It isn’t a stretch to say that our country is divided. And that division is seemingly growing deeper with each passing week. You have the divide between the red and blue states, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, the pro-mask and anti-mask crowd and the divide between those who are happy with, and not happy about, how things are going in Washington.
Just like 2020, the headlines keep coming in 2021 — sometimes so quickly that events we reported on just a few hours earlier are overtaken by new developments.
I’ll give you a perfect example.
This morning, when I started writing this column, the big Beaver-Graham game was still on, although concerns were growing about whether or not it might be canceled.
But in the original version of this particular column, I wrote the big game was still a go. Then a few hours later, we learned that Beaver-Graham 2021 has been “postponed.”
Well, the good news is that News Editor Andy Patton was able to pull that older version of my column from the page, which enabled me to write the five new paragraphs that you just finished reading.
The official word here is “postponed.” Of course, we all know that rescheduling a game as big as Beaver-Graham won’t be easy. It’s technically possible, but would take a lot of work.
And who knows what will happen next?
Yep. You gotta love 2021.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
